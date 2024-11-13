New Prezzybox gift shop opens in Aberdeen

Brand new gift shop, Prezzybox, has opened in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord shopping centre.

It stocks a selection of gifts and novelty items for multiple occasions, including, birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions.

Officially opening its doors on Monday, November 11, the store will enable shoppers to pick up a gift in plenty of time for Christmas.

Rob Newman, Director of Retail for Prezzybox, said: “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Aberdeen.

“Offering the unique variety of gifts that Prezzybox is known for to the local community.

“From special gifts to treats for yourself, our new store has something for every occasion, and our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience.

“We can’t wait to share the joy of gifting with the people of Aberdeen.”

Prezzybox expands to Aberdeen

The new addition to the Bon Accord’s line-up includes present ideas from top brands such as John Lewis.

Only its 11th location, Prezzybox has recently decided to expand into brick and mortar stores after its success as an online retailer.

The brand is owned by Gift Universe, the company behind Menkind.

They have overseen an expansion across the UK including Glasgow, Leicester, Sheffield and Hull.