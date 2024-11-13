New Prezzybox gift shop opens in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New Prezzybox gift shop opens in Aberdeen

The store offers gift ideas for Christmas, birthdays and anniversaries.

By Graham Fleming
Prezzybox swung open its doors on Monday. Image: DC Thomson
Prezzybox swung open its doors on Monday. Image: DC Thomson

Brand new gift shop, Prezzybox, has opened in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord shopping centre.

It stocks a selection of gifts and novelty items for multiple occasions, including, birthdays, anniversaries and other occasions.

Officially opening its doors on Monday, November 11, the store will enable shoppers to pick up a gift in plenty of time for Christmas.

Rob Newman, Director of Retail for Prezzybox, said: “We’re incredibly excited to open our doors in Aberdeen.

“Offering the unique variety of gifts that Prezzybox is known for to the local community.

“From special gifts to treats for yourself, our new store has something for every occasion, and our team is dedicated to providing an exceptional shopping experience.

“We can’t wait to share the joy of gifting with the people of Aberdeen.”

Prezzybox expands to Aberdeen

The new addition to the Bon Accord’s line-up includes present ideas from top brands such as John Lewis.

Only its 11th location, Prezzybox has recently decided to expand into brick and mortar stores after its success as an online retailer.

The brand is owned by Gift Universe, the company behind Menkind.

They have overseen an expansion across the UK including Glasgow, Leicester, Sheffield and Hull.

Conversation