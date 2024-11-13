Northsound 1 scrapping Aberdeen-based breakfast show for Edinburgh programme

Northsound 1 has announced it will scrap its Aberdeen-based breakfast show in favour of a new programme from Edinburgh.

From January, Jeff and Lauren in the Morning — which is currently broadcast from Bauer’s Tullos studio – will be replaced by Boogie in the Morning, which is currently aired on Northsound’s sister station, Forth 1.

Presenters Jeff Diack and Lauren Mitchell will both be leaving the station before the new show airs on January 6.

Meanwhile, MFR’s Jodie at Breakfast Show will also be replaced by the same show, which will air weekdays from 6 to 10am “live across Scotland”.

Aberdeen DJ Greig Easton, known as “Greigsy”, will no longer host his national weekday show from the end this year.

However, it’s understood he will still continue to have a weekend show, likely broadcast from Northsound 1’s studio in the Granite City.

‘We share our huge thanks with Jodie, Jeff and Lauren’

Content director for Hits Radio portfolio in Scotland, Victoria Easton-Riley, said: “Audiences across Scotland love Boogie and Arlene. Their Saturday show is hugely popular and is Scotland’s most listened to weekend radio show.

“Also, their Forth 1 Breakfast show Boogie in the Morning is welcoming its biggest number of listeners for seven years, as well as bagging national awards, so I’m delighted that we’re able to bring it to more of our listeners across the country each weekday morning.

“We share our huge thanks with Jodie, Jeff and Lauren for all they’ve contributed. Each brilliant broadcasters, we wish them all the very best on their last few weeks with us and for everything in the future.”

Original 106’s Breakfast with Claire and Pete, which broadcasts live from Aberdeen every weekday morning between 6am and 10am, will now be the only breakfast show live from the Granite City.

Reacting to the news, group head of programmes at DC Thomson – which owns Original 106 – Robin Galloway said: “This is a very sad day for the north-east.

“Northsound Radio was where many local broadcasters – myself included – cut their teeth on the local airwaves and the chance for budding north-east radio presenters to gain a foothold on the commercial radio ladder has been diminished.

“You’ve got to feel for the local presenters who have lost their jobs, only to be replaced by a show which will come from Edinburgh.

“Of course all is not lost as Original 106 with Claire and Pete now becomes the only choice for a truly local breakfast show which is live from Aberdeen every weekday morning.”