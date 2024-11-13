Northsound 1 scrapping Aberdeen-based breakfast show for Edinburgh programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Northsound 1 scrapping Aberdeen-based breakfast show for Edinburgh programme

Morning presenters Jeff Diack and Lauren Mitchell have been thanked by radio bosses for "all they’ve contributed".

Jeff Diack and Lauren Mitchell.
Jeff Diack and Lauren Mitchell are leaving Northsound 1. Image: Jeff and Lauren in the Morning/Facebook.
By Chris Cromar

Northsound 1 has announced it will scrap its Aberdeen-based breakfast show in favour of a new programme from Edinburgh.

From January, Jeff and Lauren in the Morning — which is currently broadcast from Bauer’s Tullos studio – will be replaced by Boogie in the Morning, which is currently aired on Northsound’s sister station, Forth 1.

Presenters Jeff Diack and Lauren Mitchell will both be leaving the station before the new show airs on January 6.

Northsound 1 headquarters.
From January, Northsound 1 will no longer broadcast a regional show. Image: Google Maps.

Meanwhile, MFR’s Jodie at Breakfast Show will also be replaced by the same show, which will air weekdays from 6 to 10am “live across Scotland”.

Aberdeen DJ Greig Easton, known as “Greigsy”, will no longer host his national weekday show from the end this year.

Greig Easton.
Greig Easton’s weekday show has been scrapped. Image: Greigsy/Facebook.

However, it’s understood he will still continue to have a weekend show, likely broadcast from Northsound 1’s studio in the Granite City.

‘We share our huge thanks with Jodie, Jeff and Lauren’

Content director for Hits Radio portfolio in Scotland, Victoria Easton-Riley, said: “Audiences across Scotland love Boogie and Arlene. Their Saturday show is hugely popular and is Scotland’s most listened to weekend radio show.

“Also, their Forth 1 Breakfast show Boogie in the Morning is welcoming its biggest number of listeners for seven years, as well as bagging national awards, so I’m delighted that we’re able to bring it to more of our listeners across the country each weekday morning.

Boogie in the Morning.
Boogie in the Morning will broadcast across the north and north-east from Edinburgh. Image: Bauer Media Group.

“We share our huge thanks with Jodie, Jeff and Lauren for all they’ve contributed. Each brilliant broadcasters, we wish them all the very best on their last few weeks with us and for everything in the future.”

Original 106’s Breakfast with Claire and Pete, which broadcasts live from Aberdeen every weekday morning between 6am and 10am, will now be the only breakfast show live from the Granite City.

Reacting to the news, group head of programmes at DC Thomson – which owns Original 106 – Robin Galloway said: “This is a very sad day for the north-east.

Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh sitting at a radio desk with a red Original 106 background.
Claire Kinnaird and Pete McIntosh present Original 106’s breakfast show live from Aberdeen every weekday morning. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“Northsound Radio was where many local broadcasters – myself included – cut their teeth on the local airwaves and the chance for budding north-east radio presenters to gain a foothold on the commercial radio ladder has been diminished.

“You’ve got to feel for the local presenters who have lost their jobs, only to be replaced by a show which will come from Edinburgh.

“Of course all is not lost as Original 106 with Claire and Pete now becomes the only choice for a truly local breakfast show which is live from Aberdeen every weekday morning.”

Conversation