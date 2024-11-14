Ryanair to launch direct flights from Aberdeen to Krakow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryanair to launch direct flights from Aberdeen to Krakow

The route is expected to launch in April next year.

By Ellie Milne
Ryanair plane
Ryanair has added a new route from Aberdeen International Airport. Image: Shutterstock.

Low-cost airline Ryanair is launching a new route from Aberdeen International Airport next year.

Flights from Aberdeen to Krakow in Poland will first take off in April providing a direct journey between the two cities.

The route will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Tickets are already available to book online for the Ryanair flights between April and October 2025.

One-way fares currently range from £68.99 to £105.99 with no extras, such as seats or luggage.

Return flights from John Paul II International Airport will also operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The route, which will take about two hours and 40 minutes, will be operated by the Polish airline Buzz.

Ryanair launching Aberdeen to Krakow route

Aberdeen International Airport
Krakow flights from Aberdeen International Airport will start in April. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Passengers are currently able to fly to Gdansk in Poland, about 370 miles north of Krakow, directly from Aberdeen.

The Wizz Air two-hour route departs from the Granite City four times a week.

The addition of the Krakow service next year will give passengers more opportunities to visit the European country and provide a shorter journey to the capital of Warsaw.

Ramsay World Travel, based on Crown Street, and Hays Travel, which has branches in the Bon Accord Centre and at Berryden Retail Park, have also launched holidays with the new flights.

Both travel agents are advertising package deals, including accommodation and transfers as well as excursions.

Earlier today, it was announced Aberdeen Airport had been sold as part of a £1.53 billion sale.

Its new owner said it was committed to making sure the airport reached “its full potential” which includes looking to expand routes.

