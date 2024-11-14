Ryanair to launch direct flights from Aberdeen to Krakow

Low-cost airline Ryanair is launching a new route from Aberdeen International Airport next year.

Flights from Aberdeen to Krakow in Poland will first take off in April providing a direct journey between the two cities.

The route will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.

Tickets are already available to book online for the Ryanair flights between April and October 2025.

One-way fares currently range from £68.99 to £105.99 with no extras, such as seats or luggage.

Return flights from John Paul II International Airport will also operate on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The route, which will take about two hours and 40 minutes, will be operated by the Polish airline Buzz.

Ryanair launching Aberdeen to Krakow route

Passengers are currently able to fly to Gdansk in Poland, about 370 miles north of Krakow, directly from Aberdeen.

The Wizz Air two-hour route departs from the Granite City four times a week.

The addition of the Krakow service next year will give passengers more opportunities to visit the European country and provide a shorter journey to the capital of Warsaw.

Ramsay World Travel, based on Crown Street, and Hays Travel, which has branches in the Bon Accord Centre and at Berryden Retail Park, have also launched holidays with the new flights.

Both travel agents are advertising package deals, including accommodation and transfers as well as excursions.

Earlier today, it was announced Aberdeen Airport had been sold as part of a £1.53 billion sale.

Its new owner said it was committed to making sure the airport reached “its full potential” which includes looking to expand routes.