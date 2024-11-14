Abusive man tackled after trying to push past Inverness court security

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Abusive man tackled after trying to push past Inverness court security

William Mackenzie was "taken to the ground" by security staff as he tried to bypass the entry search at Inverness Justice Centre.

By Jenni Gee
William Mackenzie tried to bypass security at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
William Mackenzie tried to bypass security at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.

An abusive man who tried to bypass security at Inverness Justice Centre found himself back in the building after being tackled to the ground.

William Mackenzie told court staff he could not pass through a metal detector for medical reasons – shouting: “F*** off, I’ve got an appointment”

When staff requested he instead empty his pockets, he refused and pushed past them, before being tackled to the ground.

Mackenzie, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening behaviour in relation to the incident on November 21 of last year.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that it was shortly after 9am when security staff at the front entrance Inverness Justice Centre noticed the accused.

He was initially challenged over parking in a disabled bay without showing a badge – but responded by telling the staff member to “f*** off”.

Mackenzie, of St Mary’s Road, Kirkhill, then told staff that he “had a pacemaker” and would not be able to pass through the metal detector, before shouting “f*** you, I have got an appointment”.

Verbal aggression

Staff asked him to instead empty his pockets but Mackenzie again refused and then pushed past a member of security staff.

Solicitor John MacColl told the court that his client had been visiting the building for an appointment with social workers.

He said: “The verbal aggression he displayed was after he had initially been challenged by the two individuals.”

Mr MacColl said his client was entitled to park in the disabled space, as the driver of a disability car and that his client actually had a defibrillator fitted, which could go off with fatal consequences if he passed through the metal detector.

He said that Mackenzie had been “bang on time” for the appointment and felt the staff were displaying ambivalence regarding his medical issues.

“He tried to move the pole next to the metal detector to go to the meeting,” he said.

‘You behaved appallingly’

Mr MacColl said that after his client pushed past staff “took hold of him” and took him to the ground.

“In my submission, they were being overzealous,” he said, expressing his concern that CCTV footage of the incident had not been retained.

But Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “Mr Mackenzie, persons who work in this building, and especially the security staff, are well used to having robust exchanges with people coming into this building.”

The sheriff said the fact that the matter had reached her was of note and said: “You behaved appallingly – if you are told to do something by security staff in a building such as this you do it.”

She fined Mackenzie £500 and told him “If you come in this building again please do what is asked of you.”