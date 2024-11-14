Abusive man tackled after trying to push past Inverness court security

An abusive man who tried to bypass security at Inverness Justice Centre found himself back in the building after being tackled to the ground.

William Mackenzie told court staff he could not pass through a metal detector for medical reasons – shouting: “F*** off, I’ve got an appointment”

When staff requested he instead empty his pockets, he refused and pushed past them, before being tackled to the ground.

Mackenzie, 46, appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening behaviour in relation to the incident on November 21 of last year.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told the court that it was shortly after 9am when security staff at the front entrance Inverness Justice Centre noticed the accused.

He was initially challenged over parking in a disabled bay without showing a badge – but responded by telling the staff member to “f*** off”.

Mackenzie, of St Mary’s Road, Kirkhill, then told staff that he “had a pacemaker” and would not be able to pass through the metal detector, before shouting “f*** you, I have got an appointment”.

Verbal aggression

Staff asked him to instead empty his pockets but Mackenzie again refused and then pushed past a member of security staff.

Solicitor John MacColl told the court that his client had been visiting the building for an appointment with social workers.

He said: “The verbal aggression he displayed was after he had initially been challenged by the two individuals.”

Mr MacColl said his client was entitled to park in the disabled space, as the driver of a disability car and that his client actually had a defibrillator fitted, which could go off with fatal consequences if he passed through the metal detector.

He said that Mackenzie had been “bang on time” for the appointment and felt the staff were displaying ambivalence regarding his medical issues.

“He tried to move the pole next to the metal detector to go to the meeting,” he said.

‘You behaved appallingly’

Mr MacColl said that after his client pushed past staff “took hold of him” and took him to the ground.

“In my submission, they were being overzealous,” he said, expressing his concern that CCTV footage of the incident had not been retained.

But Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald said: “Mr Mackenzie, persons who work in this building, and especially the security staff, are well used to having robust exchanges with people coming into this building.”

The sheriff said the fact that the matter had reached her was of note and said: “You behaved appallingly – if you are told to do something by security staff in a building such as this you do it.”

She fined Mackenzie £500 and told him “If you come in this building again please do what is asked of you.”