Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Deeside corporal tackles tropics of Hawaii to learn ways of the jungle

16 soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland's 3rd Battalion, who are based at Fort George, were recently in the Pacific island for a month.

By Chris Cromar
Corporal Jack McGregor.
Corporal Jack McGregor has recently returned from Hawaii. Image: British Army.

An Aberdeenshire soldier has returned to Scotland after spending a month in Hawaii for a major jungle warfighting exercise.

Corporal Jack McGregor, who is originally from Drumoak in Royal Deeside, turned 23 when he was overseas.

Jack went to the Pacific island with 15 other soldiers from the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s 3rd Battalion (3 SCOTS).

Based in Fort George near Inverness, the soldiers took part in exercise JPMRC 25-01.

They were joined by counterparts from United States, Indonesia and Maldives.

Fort George.
The Royal Regiment of Scotland’s 3rd Battalion is based at Fort George near Inverness.

More than 1,000 soldiers from partner forces joined the exercise aimed at strengthening military ties in the Indo-Pacific.

The drills were also designed to enhance combat capabilities and improving regional security.

Combat scenarios in the jungle

Offensive and defensive operations were also conducted, which focused on real-world combat scenarios.

Royal Regiment of Scotland's 3rd Battalion Hawaii training.
Corporal McGregor with colleagues at the training exercise. Image: British Army.

They also trained “contested logistics”, ensuring soldiers are able to provide and sustain vital supplies – such as ammunition, food, fuel, and medical – when operating in environments where adversaries may look to disrupt, hinder or attack those.

Led by Washington-based 5th Security Force Assistance Brigade (5th SFAB), the Royal Regiment of Scotland has fostered a robust working partnership with the brigade following numerous joint exercises in the Indo-Pacific region.

Royal Regiment of Scotland's 3rd Battalion Hawaii training.
It was an intense month for the soldiers. Image: British Army.

Corporal McGregor, who was part of a jungle warfare instructors course in Brunei last year for two months, said it was “quite an epic month” away in Hawaii.

He added: “The environment was different to what a lot of people have experienced.”

With wars taking place between Russia and Ukraine in Europe, as well as conflict in the Middle East, the British Army is ready in case they are called into action.

Royal Regiment of Scotland's 3rd Battalion Hawaii training.
The group were joined by colleagues from the United States, Indonesia and the Maldives. Image: British Army.

‘There’s always a real-time threat within the world’

Acknowledging this, Corporal McGregor told The Press and Journal: “I think the main thing we were trying to focus on was to increase the survivability and lethality of a real-time wartime situation.

“After the exercise and when the results came in, the survivability piece definitely increased.

The lethality piece was definitely increased as well, so I think it was worth our time.

“There’s always a real-time threat within the world, whether that’s somewhere in Europe or in the Indo-Pacific.

“It’s not really up to us, it’s just about other adversities and just being aware of them.”

