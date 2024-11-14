Denburn Road: Main route to avoid Aberdeen bus gates closes for bridge inspection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Denburn Road: Main route to avoid Aberdeen bus gates closes for bridge inspection

The southbound lane of Denburn Road - which has been the quickest way to travel across Aberdeen - will be closed on Sunday.

By Denny Andonova
Denburn Road, Aberdeen
The northbound carriageway of Denburn Road will remain open during the works. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen drivers will have to take a different route to reach the south of the city this weekend amid ongoing works on Denburn Road.

The road – which has been the main route to go about Aberdeen while avoiding the city centre bus gates – will be closed between 9am and 4pm on Sunday, November 17.

This is to allow an inspection of the underside of Union Bridge as improvement works on the central stretch of Union Street ramp up.

The closure will affect only the southbound lane of Denburn Road, from the Woolmanhill roundabout to the Wapping Street junction.

Those travelling south will be instead diverted through Rosemount and Union Terrace.

Denburn Road is the quickest way to get across the city without getting caught in the city centre bus gates.

The bus gate on Bridge Street will also be temporarily suspended for the day so it can be used as an alternative route.

The northbound lane will remain open as usual for the duration of the works.

This closure will be an inconvenience for drivers who have spent more than a year learning how to navigate the new layout of Aberdeen city centre.

But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a handy map showing how you can get across town and still avoid a fine… 

Why is Denburn Road closing?

Council officials say the closure is necessary so workers can investigate the structure of the bridge from underneath.

It’s part of the local authority’s masterplan for Union Street, which is hoped to boost footfall and bring new fortunes to the city centre.

The Union Street project will widen pavements, reduce the road down to one lane each way and include segregated bike lanes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street has been closed since June.

This is the first section to be done up, with aspirations to eventually create a bike lane all the way from the Castlegate to Holburn Junction.

And while this phase is not yet completed, workers have begun to slowly move up the high street to figure out the maze of cables and pipes lying underneath in advance.

So what route should I take?

The closure of Denburn Road will last only a few hours, however, it is still expected to cause some disruption – especially for those travelling south.

This route has been the quickest way to cross the city since the introduction of the controversial bus gates on Union Street, Market Street and Bridge Street.

And with Denburn being off limits on Sunday, drivers will have to take a rather windy detour which will extend the journey by about 10-15 minutes (providing there is no heavy traffic).

This map shows the quickest way to get from north Aberdeen to Torry, for example, during the closure of Denburn Road. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.

Those coming from Bridge of Don, for example, will have to take Skene Street instead once they reach the Woolmanhill roundabout.

From there, the best way will be through Rosemount Viaduct, Union Terrace and Bridge Street (which will be open to all vehicles between 9am and 4pm on Sunday).

Once you’ve reached the lights at the Debenhams, you will have to do a loop through Carmelite Street and Guild Street to get onto South College Street.

From this point on, drivers can return to their usual route across the river.

Are you planning a trip into town on Sunday? Let us know in our comments section below

 

