Nox Nightclub in Aberdeen for sale 18 months after closure

For sale signs have appeared outside the venue and owner Nic Wood admitted he was unsure on the venue's future.

By Alex Banks
For sale signs have appeared outside the Aberdeen venue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
An Aberdeen nightclub has been put up for sale more than a year after shutting its doors for the final time.

Nox Nightclub on Justice Mill Lane announced its intentions to shut for a “well-earned rest” in May last year.

However, no reopening date was mentioned by owners Signature Group, which owns two other Aberdeen venues.

For sale signs have since appeared outside and selling agent CBRE has posted the brochures on its website.

Signature Group’s Aberdeen focus

Last month, Signature Group managing director admitted he was unsure when – or even if – Nox might switch the music back on.

He said: “The nightclub sector has been hit really hard.

“Sometimes it’s about minimising losses and Nox didn’t work anymore so we took the decision to shut it.

“It’s been shut for around a year now and we have no real idea when or even if it will re-open.”

Nic Wood, Signature Group managing director. Image: Jon Perkins

Mr Wood was unavailable for comment on the nightclub being up for sale.

However, a spokesperson from Signature said: “We’re putting all of our love, investment and focus on our people and customers at The Spiritualist and Paramount in Aberdeen.”

The group recently invested £400,000 in its Paramount Bar on Bon Accord Street as part of a “defensive spend”.

Nox Nightclub for sale

CBRE is in charge of the opportunity to “acquire a fully fitted night time venue”.

It comprises a traditional two-storey and attic property built of stone and slate and is licensed for a capacity of 496 people.

The brochure states: “Trading as the popular Nox nightclub until 2023, the property is currently fully licensed venue and is still in fully operational condition.

Nox Nightclub is up for sale. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“Although fitted as a licensed venue, the property lends itself well to residential conversation.”

Offers are invited for the purchase of the property, or alternatively Signature is asking for £50,000 a year in rent.

Not the first time it shut

Last year wasn’t the first time Nox had to face the music.

During the Covid pandemic four years ago, Signature announced the nightclub would not reopen its doors when lockdown ended.

The owners blamed uncertainty around nightclubs reopening for the decision.

At the time, director Louise MacLean said: “None of us wanted this day to come.

The bar at Nox nightclub in Aberdeen's Justice Mill Lane. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson, 2018.
The bar at Nox nightclub in Aberdeen’s Justice Mill Lane before it shut its doors. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“But Covid has brought massive uncertainty to the entire hospitality industry and nightclubs have been some of the worst-affected businesses.

“With no clarity on when the doors can reopen, we’ve been left with no alternative but to cease trading for good.”

However, it would reopen in March 2022 and would stay open for a further 421 days – before Signature Group shut the doors again.

