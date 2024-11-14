Two men ‘lucky to be alive’ after horror car crash near Ellon

Two men have narrowly escaped serious injury after their vehicle was rear-ended on the A90 near Ellon earlier this week.

A desperate plea for witnesses of the incident has been made on social media.

The crash took place at around 6.30am on Tuesday, November 12, when a vehicle struck the back of another sending it down a roughly 30ft embankment.

It occurred along the A90 on approach to Ellon.

Eventually, the car came to rest on its roof in the river below, after which the two passengers, both male, thankfully made it out safely.

According to a social media post, it is claimed the driver responsible left the scene without checking if the two men were ok.

The post said the two men were lucky to be alive considering the distance the car travelled from the road.

There is now a public appeal for information to help track down the person responsible.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6.45am on Tuesday, November 12, we were called to a report of a crash on the A90, Ellon.

“Two people were taken to hospital to be checked over.”