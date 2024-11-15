Fresh hope for Laurencekirk junction work as ‘priority’ new bridge to be built at Oatyhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fresh hope for Laurencekirk junction work as ‘priority’ new bridge to be built at Oatyhill

The project faced delays after Aberdeenshire Council lodged an objection against the works - but this has now been removed.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Oatyhill Bridge near Laurencekirk has been closed since 2020. Image: Darrell Benns
A new bridge will be built to replace a crumbling crossing – enabling crucial improvements to begin at a notorious Laurencekirk junction.

Aberdeenshire Council shut off the 170-year-old Oatyhill Bridge four years ago due to safety concerns.

It has been a key part of plans to create a much-needed flyover at the junction between the A90 and A937 Montrose road.

Construction has still not started on this delayed project, and worries have been mounting that it will never get off the ground while the crossing remains off limits.

The local authority had lodged an objection against the works, connected to Oatyhill Bridge being out of bounds.

The A90 near Laurencekirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But the council agreed to drop its opposition in February, enabling the scheme to take a step forward.

And now project leaders say it is on the brink of a breakthrough.

Objections retracted after ‘extensive’ talks

An update on the project was given to the Aberdeen City region deal joint committee today.

Sandy Jamieson of Transport Scotland said the organisation had carried out “extensive” engagement with objectors – including the council.

Oatyhill Bridge near Laurencekirk will need replaced. Image: Darrell Benns

Mr Jamieson added that the removal of the objections marked a “significant milestone” for the scheme.

But as the old bridge is still closed, steps now need to be taken to secure a replacement bridge at Oatyhill.

Mr Jamieson revealed the project team were working “at pace” to get the powers needed to allow this to happen.

Transport Scotland working ‘at pace’ to get work started

This is expected to include talks with Network Rail as the project involves the rail crossing.

Documents detailing the progress explain the need for the new bridge.

Network Rail will need to be consulted as part of the replacement Oatyhill Bridge project. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They state: “It is important to note that the decision of Aberdeenshire Council to close Oatyhill Bridge directly impacts on the deliverability of the scheme.”

It adds that a new bridge at Oatyhill is “necessary” and work is now “being progressed by Transport Scotland” to set this up as a “priority”.

The body will “work with directly affected parties to reduce the likelihood of further objections during the development of the new bridge”.

When will the Laurencekirk junction work be done?

Committee member Sir Ian Wood asked if Transport Scotland was confident the Laurencekirk junction would be delivered.

Mr Jamieson simply replied: “I certainly hope so.”

An aerial shot of the Laurencekirk junction and the A90. Image: Transport Scotland

Meanwhile, councillor Anne Stirling queried if there was a date in mind for the work.

However, Mr Jamieson said it was “too early to say”.

Good news for junction campaigners

The update will relieve safety campaigners who have been fighting for changes to be made to the junction for nearly 20 years.

While vehicles travelling on the stretch of road are restricted to 50mph, crashes and near-misses still occur frequently.

How the proposed new Laurencekirk flyover would look. Image: Paul Reid.

Drivers are also often caught speeding on the busy dual carriageway despite the reduced limit.

Improvement work to the junction will include a grade-separated “diamond layout” with a new flyover carrying the A937 over the A90.

