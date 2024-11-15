Fresh hope for Laurencekirk junction work as ‘priority’ new bridge to be built at Oatyhill

A new bridge will be built to replace a crumbling crossing – enabling crucial improvements to begin at a notorious Laurencekirk junction.

Aberdeenshire Council shut off the 170-year-old Oatyhill Bridge four years ago due to safety concerns.

It has been a key part of plans to create a much-needed flyover at the junction between the A90 and A937 Montrose road.

Construction has still not started on this delayed project, and worries have been mounting that it will never get off the ground while the crossing remains off limits.

The local authority had lodged an objection against the works, connected to Oatyhill Bridge being out of bounds.

But the council agreed to drop its opposition in February, enabling the scheme to take a step forward.

And now project leaders say it is on the brink of a breakthrough.

Objections retracted after ‘extensive’ talks

An update on the project was given to the Aberdeen City region deal joint committee today.

Sandy Jamieson of Transport Scotland said the organisation had carried out “extensive” engagement with objectors – including the council.

Mr Jamieson added that the removal of the objections marked a “significant milestone” for the scheme.

But as the old bridge is still closed, steps now need to be taken to secure a replacement bridge at Oatyhill.

Mr Jamieson revealed the project team were working “at pace” to get the powers needed to allow this to happen.

Transport Scotland working ‘at pace’ to get work started

This is expected to include talks with Network Rail as the project involves the rail crossing.

Documents detailing the progress explain the need for the new bridge.

They state: “It is important to note that the decision of Aberdeenshire Council to close Oatyhill Bridge directly impacts on the deliverability of the scheme.”

It adds that a new bridge at Oatyhill is “necessary” and work is now “being progressed by Transport Scotland” to set this up as a “priority”.

The body will “work with directly affected parties to reduce the likelihood of further objections during the development of the new bridge”.

When will the Laurencekirk junction work be done?

Committee member Sir Ian Wood asked if Transport Scotland was confident the Laurencekirk junction would be delivered.

Mr Jamieson simply replied: “I certainly hope so.”

Meanwhile, councillor Anne Stirling queried if there was a date in mind for the work.

However, Mr Jamieson said it was “too early to say”.

Good news for junction campaigners

The update will relieve safety campaigners who have been fighting for changes to be made to the junction for nearly 20 years.

While vehicles travelling on the stretch of road are restricted to 50mph, crashes and near-misses still occur frequently.

Drivers are also often caught speeding on the busy dual carriageway despite the reduced limit.

Improvement work to the junction will include a grade-separated “diamond layout” with a new flyover carrying the A937 over the A90.

