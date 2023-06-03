Progress made in plans to upgrade notorious Laurencekirk junction

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A solution to the notorious Laurencekirk junction may be in sight after plans were confirmed to replace a 170-year-old bridge.

Improvement works have been in limbo for years due to objections, but a key hurdle has been cleared, and work could begin on the proposed flyover soon.

The junction between the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee road and the A937 is infamous, with several incidents occurring over the years.

However, there has been a stalemate due to the closure of the nearby Oatyhill Bridge in July 2020 due to “serious concerns over the integrity and strength of the structure”.

Aberdeenshire Council objected to the flyover, as blocking off the existing Oatyhill junction would leave residents with just a single point of access over the now-closed bridge.

An agreement has now been reached to construct a new bridge, clearing the way for the flyover.

‘A huge relief for so many people’

Alan Wood, director of Environment and Infrastructure Services at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “Throughout this process, we have remained committed to supporting the long-awaited A90 Laurencekirk Junction improvement project and I am delighted that a solution has now been agreed which will see the construction of a new bridge at Oatyhill jointly funded by ourselves and Transport Scotland.

“This verbal arrangement will allow us to progress the formal withdrawal of our technical objection to the closure of the A90 access and this new bridge will provide essential safe access to the properties south of Oatyhill in the future.”

Council leader Mark Findlater said: “This has been a long and arduous process but it has always been this council’s priority to get it done, for the people of Laurencekirk and all those who use this dangerous junction.”

Local officials also voiced their hopefulness that improvements to the Laurencekirk could finally progress.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has campaigned for this key piece of infrastructure since 2017.

“This long-awaited endorsement by Transport Scotland will be a huge relief for so many people.

“It’s been the better part of two decades and it simply needs to break ground as soon as possible.”

‘Not one person who uses that junction feels safe’

Another local, Jill Fotheringham has made it her life’s work following the death of 20-year-old Jamie Graham, 18 years ago.

North-east MSP Tess White paid tribute to the unrelenting commitment to see the project through.

“Not one person who uses that junction feels safe. Near misses occur daily and we’ve all seen the shocking video footage of what can happen on that stretch of road.

“The drive behind this originated with Jill and she has shouldered the burden for the longest time — talking to her, it is obviously her life’s work to see this through.

“Now the Scottish Government are happy to proceed, it’s time for putting down the pens and picking up shovels.”