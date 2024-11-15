Aberdeen road closed after collision between bike and car

An Aberdeen road has closed after a collision between a car and a bike.

Emergency services are in attendance after the crash at the junction of Beechgrove Terrace and Midstocket Road at around 7pm today.

Police are directing traffic away from the scene.

Witnesses reported that a bicycle and a car were involved in the incident.

Images show that the Scottish Ambulance Service is currently in attendance.

The severity of any injuries is unknown, and the road remains closed.

Emergency services have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.