The One Show films at Kippie Lodge with ‘secret’ celebrity guest

BBC have carried out filming at Kippie Lodge in Aberdeen with a secret celebrity guest.

Producers and camera crews from The One Show were at the Milltimber-based sports and leisure club on Friday evening.

The segment will feature a group of local residents and a famous face who will not be revealed until they appear on the BBC One show in two weeks time.

The footage, including interviews, captured at Kippie Lodge is scheduled to air on Friday, November 29.

The One Show takes over Kippie Lodge

Club members were told in advance that TV crews would be present throughout Friday evening and posters were put on display around the lodge with filming details.

Nicky Caldwell, the marketing and events manager at Kippie Lodge, said it was “a big shock” for the team when they were approached about filming for the chat show.

“It’s just brilliant,” she added. “It’s been great for the club.

“We were allowed to put out to our members that The One Show were coming but we couldn’t say who would be filming with them.

“Everyone was guessing, saying ‘ooh who is it’ – and a few did guess who it was.”

Tune in to BBC One on November 29

Kippie Lodge has been open for more than 50 years, and features a gym, golf course, tennis courts and salons.

The sports and leisure club on North Deeside Road is no stranger to welcoming celebrity guests, especially during its years hosting its Pro-Cel-Am charity tournament.

Over the years, many known names took part to raise money for charity, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Dennis Waterman and Phil Daniels.

More recently, Judy Murray has visited the Milltimber club on occasion to share her tennis knowledge with members.

The secret segment filmed at Kippie Lodge will feature on The One Show at 7pm on Friday, November 29.