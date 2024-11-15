The One Show films at Kippie Lodge with ‘secret’ celebrity guest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The One Show films at Kippie Lodge with ‘secret’ celebrity guest

BBC crews were in Milltimber filming a special segment for the programme which will air on November 29.

By Ellie Milne & Chris Cromar
Camera man at Kippie Lodge
Camera crews set up at Kippie Lodge on Friday evening. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

BBC have carried out filming at Kippie Lodge in Aberdeen with a secret celebrity guest.

Producers and camera crews from The One Show were at the Milltimber-based sports and leisure club on Friday evening.

The segment will feature a group of local residents and a famous face who will not be revealed until they appear on the BBC One show in two weeks time.

"Filming in progress" signs on display at Kippie Lodge
“Filming in progress” signs on display at Kippie Lodge. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

The footage, including interviews, captured at Kippie Lodge is scheduled to air on Friday, November 29.

The One Show takes over Kippie Lodge

Club members were told in advance that TV crews would be present throughout Friday evening and posters were put on display around the lodge with filming details.

Nicky Caldwell, the marketing and events manager at Kippie Lodge, said it was “a big shock” for the team when they were approached about filming for the chat show.

Nicky Caldwell
Nicky Caldwell is marketing and events manager at Kippie Lodge. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

“It’s just brilliant,” she added. “It’s been great for the club.

“We were allowed to put out to our members that The One Show were coming but we couldn’t say who would be filming with them.

“Everyone was guessing, saying ‘ooh who is it’ – and a few did guess who it was.”

Tune in to BBC One on November 29

Kippie Lodge has been open for more than 50 years, and features a gym, golf course, tennis courts and salons.

The sports and leisure club on North Deeside Road is no stranger to welcoming celebrity guests, especially during its years hosting its Pro-Cel-Am charity tournament.

Kippie Lodge
Kippie Lodge is on North Deeside Road in Milltimber. Image: DC Thomson.

Over the years, many known names took part to raise money for charity, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Dennis Waterman and Phil Daniels.

More recently, Judy Murray has visited the Milltimber club on occasion to share her tennis knowledge with members.

The secret segment filmed at Kippie Lodge will feature on The One Show at 7pm on Friday, November 29.

