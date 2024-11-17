Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire IN PICTURES: Crowds entertained as Christmas Parade marches down Union Street The annual event showcases the festive cheer Aberdonians are feeling in the run up to Christmas Santas on scooters. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson By Ross Hempseed November 17 2024, 8:02 pm November 17 2024, 8:02 pm Share IN PICTURES: Crowds entertained as Christmas Parade marches down Union Street Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6630216/aberdeen-christmas-parade-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands lined Union Street to watch the annual Aberdeen Christmas Parade – a sure sign the festive season has arrived. The much-anticipated event returned this weekend with a jam-packed schedule of Santa, dancers, circus performers and festive floats. Hundreds paraded down Union Street, but due to the works in the street’s central section, they made a left turn onto Union Terrace before finishing at His Majesty’s Theatre. Lots of festive cheer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Crowds lined the streets along the route cheering the performers on, with the air palpable with festive cheer. If you thought you were seeing a sea of red, you’d be right hundreds of people dressed in Santa suits took part in the Charlie House Santa Fun Run, just before the parade set off. In addition, the iconic Castlegate Christmas tree, gifted to the city as usual by the Norwegian town of Stavanger, was lit up. Our photographer, Kath Flannery, was there to capture the spirit of Christmas. Dressed as Santa for the fun run. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Kids were out to watch the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Crowds gather along Union Terrace. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Small santas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Onlookers braced the cold to see the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Santa runners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Not Santa’s usual mode of transport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The parade featured large floats. Onlookers await for the parade to start. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Crowds wave at passing performers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson The annual Santa run set off before the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Santas on scooters. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Some of the crowd dressed for the cold weather. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Santa himself made an appearance. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Performers dressed as penguins. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Hockey teams traded the ice for tarmac to march in the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Some young onlookers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Performers traversed Union Street on stilts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Stilt walker. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Merry Christmas Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
