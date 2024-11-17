IN PICTURES: Crowds entertained as Christmas Parade marches down Union Street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

IN PICTURES: Crowds entertained as Christmas Parade marches down Union Street

The annual event showcases the festive cheer Aberdonians are feeling in the run up to Christmas

Santas on scooters. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

By Ross Hempseed

Thousands lined Union Street to watch the annual Aberdeen Christmas Parade – a sure sign the festive season has arrived.

The much-anticipated event returned this weekend with a jam-packed schedule of Santa, dancers, circus performers and festive floats.

Hundreds paraded down Union Street, but due to the works in the street’s central section, they made a left turn onto Union Terrace before finishing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Lots of festive cheer. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Crowds lined the streets along the route cheering the performers on, with the air palpable with festive cheer.

If you thought you were seeing a sea of red, you’d be right hundreds of people dressed in Santa suits took part in the Charlie House Santa Fun Run, just before the parade set off.

In addition, the iconic Castlegate Christmas tree, gifted to the city as usual by the Norwegian town of Stavanger, was lit up.

Our photographer, Kath Flannery, was there to capture the spirit of Christmas.

Dressed as Santa for the fun run. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Kids were out to watch the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds gather along Union Terrace. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Small santas. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Onlookers braced the cold to see the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Santa runners. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Not Santa’s usual mode of transport. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The parade featured large floats.
Onlookers await for the parade to start. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Crowds wave at passing performers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The annual Santa run set off before the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Santas on scooters. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Some of the crowd dressed for the cold weather. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Santa himself made an appearance. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Performers dressed as penguins. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Hockey teams traded the ice for tarmac to march in the parade. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Some young onlookers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Performers traversed Union Street on stilts. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stilt walker. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Merry Christmas Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

