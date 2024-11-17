IN PICTURES: Crowds entertained as Christmas Parade marches down Union Street

Thousands lined Union Street to watch the annual Aberdeen Christmas Parade – a sure sign the festive season has arrived.

The much-anticipated event returned this weekend with a jam-packed schedule of Santa, dancers, circus performers and festive floats.

Hundreds paraded down Union Street, but due to the works in the street’s central section, they made a left turn onto Union Terrace before finishing at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Crowds lined the streets along the route cheering the performers on, with the air palpable with festive cheer.

If you thought you were seeing a sea of red, you’d be right hundreds of people dressed in Santa suits took part in the Charlie House Santa Fun Run, just before the parade set off.

In addition, the iconic Castlegate Christmas tree, gifted to the city as usual by the Norwegian town of Stavanger, was lit up.

Our photographer, Kath Flannery, was there to capture the spirit of Christmas.