Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen braced for two days of snow and ice as cold blast hits the north

Drivers warned as city and shire can expect wintry showers until Wednesday morning.

By Graham Fleming
Drivers have been warned of "icy conditions". Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson


Aberdeen residents have been warned over an arctic blast set to hit the Granite City this week.

Coming into force from 4pm Monday, wintry showers are to hit the north-east of Scotland until 10am on Wednesday.

Forecasters say that Aberdeen snow could “reach up to 10 centimetres” in some places by the end of Tuesday.

The warning also extends across Aberdeenshire, as well as Moray and the Highlands, northern Orkney and also Shetland.

Met Office forecasters have issued a new warning. Image: Met Office

The Met Office issued the new yellow weather warning today which also asks those in the area to be wary of “disruption and difficult travel conditions due to snow and ice.”

The news follows the previous warning, only issued yesterday, which predicted freezing temperatures overnight.

It resulted in Aberdeenshire school transport being cancelled as well as early morning gritter activity in Aberdeen city this morning.

‘Up to 10 centimetres of snow’ expected after Aberdeen warning

The new warning reads: “Snow and hail showers will affect northern parts of Scotland at times, becoming heavier and more frequent on Monday night, through much of Tuesday and then overnight into Wednesday morning.

“Two to five centimetres of snow is likely to accumulate quite widely, with up to 10 cm in some places by the end of Tuesday, and perhaps 15 to 20 cm accumulating above 300 metres.

The view over Fochabers after a dusting of snow. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Showers may be sleety at times along north-facing coasts, although icy surfaces are likely at times.”

Several places across the north reported temperatures below freezing during the night.

Elgin was at -3C, while Aberdeen was -2C during overnight, meanwhile Inverness was a whopping -5C.

Gritters out to combat ‘icy conditions’ amid warning

Aberdeen City Council officials have said they are doing all they can to fight against “icy conditions” on pavements and roads in the city.

They have already confirmed that vehicles have been out on the main routes, including Union Street, as early as 4.45am.

They add that 50 per cent of the roads have been done already with focus shifting to “priority two” routes now.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We gritted the primary routes (the main roads which are about 50% of the city’s roads network) from about 4.45am, due to the weather forecast.

The Sir Alex Ferguson statue outside Pittodrie this morning. Image: DC Thomson

“Road surface temperatures are below 0C along with the snow.

“The priority one pavements (Union Street and nearby) were also gritted early morning, too.

“We have started to grit secondary routes around the city and priority two pavements.

“The priority two pavements are treated on area basis, with a priority given to high footfall streets and areas around public facilities, medical facilities, and shopping areas.

“Please take care today as it will be icy in many places and heed police advice for travelling.”

The Press and Journal has also put together a handy guide for Inverness’s winter plans which can be read here.

Conversation