Braemar butcher’s rise from Saturday boy to award-winning apprentice

Craig Davidson of N G Menzies Butchers says he's "thrilled" to be crowned champion after leaving school with no qualifications.

Neil Menzies.
Neil Menzies and Craig Davidson with his award. Image: Scottish Craft Butchers
By Chris Cromar

A Braemar teenager who left school with no qualifications has been recognised as one of the country’s most promising young butchers.

Craig Davidson, who works at N G Menzies Butchers, has lifted the fiercely contested Scottish Craft Butchers SVQ Level 2 Modern Apprentice of the Year Award 2024.

The 17-year-old beat competition from apprentice butchers throughout Scotland, and learned of his success as he travelled home from a break in Lewis at the weekend.

Craig said he felt “overwhelmed” and “absolutely thrilled” by the award.

“To be named the best level two apprentice in Scotland is just amazing, especially when you consider the young talent in the industry,” he said.

N G Menzies Butchers.
N G Menzies Butchers is located in Braemar. Image: N G Menzies Butchers.

“I’m so proud to be an award-winning butcher after leaving school with no exam qualifications behind me. It’s a real thrill and something I could never have imagined a few years ago.”

Craig was only 15 when he left school to pursue a career in butchery, an industry he had grown to love after working with Neil Menzies in the village as a Saturday boy.

When he turned 16, he was formally inducted into the apprentice training programme and impressed assessors by already being proficient in 70 per cent of the course work.

SVQ Level 2 Modern Apprentice of the Year Award.
The award that Craig won. Image: Scottish Craft Butchers.

Nominated for the award by assessor Robbie Hughan, the body said Craig is seen as both aspirational and inspirational – with butchery skills beyond his training.

“Throughout his ongoing assessments, Craig was able to demonstrate the knowledge and ability of a butcher with many years’ experience, as well as high levels of customer service skills,” Mr Hughan explained.

“He has shown real enthusiasm to learn and to complete his modern apprenticeship, backed by impressive knife skills and knowledge.”

‘Craig is one of this year’s outstanding achievers’

Craft Skills Scotland training manager Claire Simpson said: “Craft Skills Scotland have over 200 candidates and nearly 80 employers involved in the modern apprenticeship training programme at any one time.

“To be nominated for an award is an amazing achievement – to win one is outstanding. The panel had a difficult decision to select the finalists for each award and were very impressed with the high standard of all the nominations this year.

“Craig is one of this year’s outstanding achievers and an apprentice worthy of a Scottish Craft Butcher Award.”

