JG Ross boss says minimum wage and National Insurance increases will cost bakery £700,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Local Business

JG Ross boss says minimum wage and National Insurance increases will cost bakery £700,000

The north-east firm said it's determined to keep prices low in "challenging times".

By Kelly Wilson
Graeme and Cameron Ross at J.G.Ross Ltd, Bakery, Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Graeme and Cameron Ross at J.G.Ross Ltd, Bakery, Inverurie. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The boss of north-east baker JG Ross has revealed the business is facing a near £800,000 rise in costs due to energy and employment law changes.

The increase in National Insurance contributions by employers (NICs) and a jump in the minimum wage has been described as “additional financial strain”.

JG Ross commercial director Graeme Ross believes the changes will “increase the administrative burden to many businesses especially those in food and drink”.

He was speaking as newly filed accounts for the year ending March 30 2024 show pre-tax profit dropped to £1 million in 2024 from £1.3m recorded in 2023 for the Inverurie-headquartered baker.

Turnover, for the financial year to March 30 2024, has risen to £16.4m from £15.4m in 2023.

‘Significant pressure’ on JG Ross operations

Graeme said a “conscious decision” was taken by the business to keep customer price increases to a minimum during “challenging times” which they knew would impact profit.

He said: “Like many businesses, 2023 presented us with a range of challenges, particularly from external factors.

JG Ross Headquarters in Inverurie’s Highclere Business Park. Image: Google Maps

“Rising costs across key ingredients, energy, and transportation put significant pressure on our operations.

“In addition, recruitment and retention of staff in a competitive labour market remained a priority.

“Economic uncertainty also affected consumer spending patterns, requiring us to remain agile in meeting changing customer needs.”

JG Ross has shops in locations including Aberdeen, Inverurie, Alford, Oldmeldrum, Stonehaven and Insch.

Prices on the rise across the company

Cost of raw materials impacted trade and the end of a long-term gas contract is expected to see the renewal price increase by £65,000 per year.

Graeme said: “We have benefited from a long-term gas contract that provided some stability. However, this contract is set to expire early next year, and renewal costs are anticipated to be 78% higher, which will significantly impact our overheads.

“Additionally, the cost of key ingredients such as dairy and dried fruits continues to rise.

“Wheat yields and quality in the UK were lower this year, which is likely to drive up global prices further.

“Managing these rising costs while maintaining product quality and affordability remains a key challenge for us.

“The changes in employment law will also increase the administrative burden to many businesses especially those in food and drink.”

Wage bill on the up

The increase in National Insurance contributions (NICS) and minimum wage is predicted to cost JG Ross an extra £700,000 per year.

The average monthly number of employees, including directors, during the year was 311, up from 294 in 2023.

The wage bill increased to £5.7m for the year from £5.2m.

Graeme said: “The increase in national insurance contributions is a significant concern for the business, with costs expected to rise by approximately 56% next year.

“This substantial increase places additional financial strain on our operations, particularly in relation to employing part-time staff, which is a critical part of our workforce.

Emma's coffee shop with green and white decorations.
JG Ross in Buckie.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“The increase in the minimum wage, alongside the rise in national insurance contributions, is expected to add 12%–14% to our annual wage bill.

“As a business that prides itself on handcrafting high-quality products, labour costs are a significant part of our operations.

“These increases naturally have a notable impact on our overall costs, particularly in relation to employing part-time staff, who are essential to maintaining our flexibility and service levels.

“While we fully support fair wages and investing in our workforce, managing these changes will require continued focus on efficiency to ensure we uphold our commitment to quality and affordability for our customers.”

Butteries still a top seller

Graeme said turnover is up in most of the shops and the business has recently launched a new click-and-collect app from customers.

Some of the JG Ross top sellers includes butteries, steak and macaroni pies, yum yums and stovies.

Graeme said: “A particular highlight is our iconic butteries, which are a true testament to our commitment to craftsmanship.

JG Ross produces a number of different products. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Our skilled craft bakers’ hand-make over 180,000 butteries every week, ensuring each one meets the high standards our customers expect and love.”

Looking towards the future of the business Graeme hasn’t ruled out opening more JG Ross bakeries across the north-east.

He said: “The retail environment remains challenging, and the increased costs associated with the National Minimum Wage and National Insurance contributions will only make things tougher in the short term.

“While we’re not actively seeking new sites, we remain open to opportunities and would give any potential expansion serious consideration if it aligns with our long-term strategy.

“Our primary focus, however, will be on strengthening and growing our existing business.”

Conversation