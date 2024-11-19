What is Dons Live? The event where Aberdeen players and fans will come together

Before now, the front row of Pittodrie’s South Stand may be the closest fans have come to Dons captain Graeme Shinnie.

But that’s all about to change, with a new event put on to bring Aberdeen supporters and playing staff closer together.

Dons Live promises members of the Red Army the chance to get up close with current and former squad stars.

The event, set to take place at the P&J Live, advertises “exclusive fan experiences, unique access to current players, club legends, and interactive activities.”

First-team players from the men’s and women’s squads will walk among the fans at the Dyce arena.

Meanwhile, a live question-and-answer session with players, management, and special guests from the club’s past will also be put on.

A special ‘heritage area’ will also be put on to allow fans to explore the club’s history.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Tickets will go on general sale from Thursday, November 21 at 10am.

The tickets will be priced at £25 for adults and £10 for kids.

AberDNA members will be able to snap up their ticket a day early.

Dons Live will be ‘unique event’

Club chief exec Alan Burrows believes this event will be the perfect way for the club and supporters to come together ahead of season 2025/2026 kicking off.

He said: “The backing we have received this season has been quite remarkable.

“Pittodrie has been sold out for four home games in a row – something never achieved before in our history.

“There has been a real synergy between the Club and our supporters.

“We hope the Dons family will join us for what we believe will be a unique event for the North-east.”

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, added: “Off the back of what has been a remarkable season it’s going to be terrific for the venue to play host to this exciting event in July.”