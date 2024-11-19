What is Dons Live? The event where Aberdeen players and fans will come together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What is Dons Live? The event where Aberdeen players and fans will come together

All you need to know as club gives supporters chance to meet heroes.

By Graham Fleming
The event is set to bring fans and players closer together. Image: SNS Group
Before now, the front row of Pittodrie’s South Stand may be the closest fans have come to Dons captain Graeme Shinnie.

But that’s all about to change, with a new event put on to bring Aberdeen supporters and playing staff closer together.

Dons Live promises members of the Red Army the chance to get up close with current and former squad stars.

The event is set to take place at the P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The event, set to take place at the P&J Live, advertises “exclusive fan experiences, unique access to current players, club legends, and interactive activities.”

First-team players from the men’s and women’s squads will walk among the fans at the Dyce arena.

Meanwhile, a live question-and-answer session with players, management, and special guests from the club’s past will also be put on.

A special ‘heritage area’ will also be put on to allow fans to explore the club’s history.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

Tickets will go on general sale from Thursday, November 21 at 10am.

The tickets will be priced at £25 for adults and £10 for kids.

AberDNA members will be able to snap up their ticket a day early.

Dons Live will be ‘unique event’

Club chief exec Alan Burrows believes this event will be the perfect way for the club and supporters to come together ahead of season 2025/2026 kicking off.

He said: “The backing we have received this season has been quite remarkable.

“Pittodrie has been sold out for four home games in a row – something never achieved before in our history.

“There has been a real synergy between the Club and our supporters.

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates with Graeme Shinnie as he scores to make it 2-1 against Rangers. Image: SNS
Dons fans will get a chance to meet their heroes next year. Image: SNS

“We hope the Dons family will join us for what we believe will be a unique event for the North-east.”

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, added: “Off the back of what has been a remarkable season it’s going to be terrific for the venue to play host to this exciting event in July.”

