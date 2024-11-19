‘Diamond’ Derek Connery: Tributes after Oban BID manager and Tain B&B owner dies aged 56

Derek Connery, who has died aged 56 of cancer, was an influential man of action who loved to share his joy of Scotland.

Describing her partner of 15 years, Lois Calder said Derek, of Johnstone, Oban, Edderton, near Tain and latterly Montrose was simply “a kind and generous man who put other people first”.

Born in 1968 in Johnstone, the former owner of Edderton Lodge, who had a successful career as chief executive of Bid4 Oban – died on November 13 after suffering a stroke.

In his last two years, he has worked as a tour guide for Montrose company Your Tour Scotland, allowing him to show off the country he loved to “unsuspecting Americans”.

Derek had stage four liver cancer, after fighting a battle with colon cancer.

An ‘unconventional love story’

The end of his life came sooner than expected for his loved ones, including Lois, his children Kirsty, 23, and Sam, 25, and Lois’ children Josh, 28, and Ruairidh, 26; and his sister Susan.

During his life, Derek had done a myriad of jobs, including as a manager with Ubiquitous Chip – helping to set up Stravaigin in Glasgow.

He also worked in property management and communications for taxi companies.

At one time he worked alongside his then father-in-law at Select Drams and knew everything there was to know about food, drink and hospitality.

On meeting her beloved Derek for the first time on Chalmer’s corner in Oban, Lois said he brought her “supermarket flowers”.

But the next day after a successful and “laugher-filled” first date at Cuan Mor, Derek sent her a massive bouquet to her work, saying he hoped it would be the first of many times they spent together.

It was to be a meeting of minds, an “unconventional love story” between the two.

Derek eventually moved to Oban, taking jobs in the Kelvin Hotel, before a job with Cadbury’s and as a sales manager for Ritchies of Rothesay.

With such a wealth of experience, he was quickly promoted as the positive face of BID4Oban.

In that job, he made many friends who were shocked and saddened by his death.

Lois said: “He just didn’t want anyone to feel they needed to worry about him. Although he was very ill he just wanted to go on as he always had. It speaks to the way he lived his life, focusing on other people.

Derek Connery ‘a diamond of a man’

“He was a complete diamond of a man, I called him my rock and my best friend.”

She continued: “When we knew about his diagnosis Derek bought a black Mazda MX5 sportscar. We enjoyed many days out all over the place.

“He told his American tourists that he felt like James Bond dashing about. For his last birthday, I even bought him an Omega watch so that he could look the part.

“He was every bit as beautiful as 007.

“Life was never dull with Derek, never flat. Our life was full of exciting things. Don’t get me wrong we were not afraid to disagree. He was full of passion.

“The mark he made is so evident in the many people who have been in touch since Derek died.

“In the months before his death he got two tattoos. The first is an hourglass between the fingers on his right hand – to remind us that death is inevitable, and you should live life well. You can’t look back, you can only look forward.

“On his left hand, a bluebird to remind him happiness is here right now.”

The couple left Oban to open their bed and breakfast at Edderton Lodge near Tain. Derek was the “creative brain” serving “highly praised” breakfasts.

He jokingly described himself as the “chief cook and bottle washer at Edderton Lodge”.

During the pandemic, he joined the team at Asda in Tain.

At the time, he called himself “the great wine restocker – for the times that people really needed wine”.

Known as an ideas man

The couple renovated the business, leaving it two years ago to be nearer Lois’ parents in Angus.

Derek was an “ideas man” for those who wanted to achieve “practically anything”, his friends have said. He described himself as a left-leaning Nationalist, and proud of his Scottish heritage.

He put his voice behind road safety campaigns in Oban and was part of the “Stay Alive on the A85” cause. The project has led to safety measures on the road.

He was also a firm supporter of Oban Phoenix Cinema.

Kay Macdonald, of BID4Oban said: “Derek had a real knack for engaging with people and showing that he cared whilst living his life at full speed, always on the go but managing to fit in time to see how you were and check how things in Oban were doing.

“His phone calls and suggestions will be sorely missed but some of his ideas may make it to fruition yet.”

Derek’s funeral is on Thursday, November 28 at 1.30pm at Parkgrove Crematorium, Arbroath.

Lois has asked people to donate to two charities in memory of her partner.

The Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and Maggie’s, of which Lois said: “Throughout the past 16 months, during Derek’s treatment for colon and then liver cancer, the Maggie’s Centre in Dundee has been a calm refuge in the storm.”

