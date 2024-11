List of schools closed as snow falls across the north and north-east

A number of schools across the north and north-east have been impacted by snowy and icy weather.

Major academies such as Turriff and Mintlaw have closed to pupils, with a number of other primaries and secondaries facing a delayed start to the day.

Parents and pupils in Moray have also been affected with Rothes Primary and Speyside High among the closures.

Several schools and school transport services in the Highlands have also been disrupted.

The news comes after temperatures plummeted to freezing overnight, and a weather warning was issued for an ‘arctic blast’ over Aberdeen and Scotland’s north.

Weather warnings in place

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for the northern Highlands, Moray and the Aberdeenshire coast.

The warning is in place until 10am today with cold temperatures expected to continue through the night and into tomorrow.

Met Office forecasters predict the next few days will be the coldest spell of the winter season so far, with more wintry weather on the way.

See below for a full list of schools affected by the weather.

Aberdeen schools

Dyce School and ELC: Delayed opening due to snow. Opening 9.45am.

Aberdeenshire schools

Aberchirder Primary School: Closed to everyone

Aboyne Academy: Opening delayed

Aboyne Primary School : Opening delayed

Alehousewells School: Closed to everyone

Alford Academy: Closed to everyone

Alford Primary School: Closed to everyone

Anna Ritchie School : Transport not operating, partial closure for pupils

Arnage School: Opening delayed, transport not operating

Auchnagatt School Transport not operating, opening delayed

Auchterellon School: Opening delayed

Auchterless School: Closed to everyone

Ballater School: Closed to everyone

Ballogie Nursery: Closed to everyone

Balmedie School: Opening delayed

Banchory Academy: Opening delayed

Banchory-Devenick School: Awaiting update

Banff Academy: Changes to transport routes

Barthol Chapel School: Closed to everyone

Bervie School: Transport not operating

Braemar School: Opening delayed

Cairney School: Closed to everyone

Catterline School: Transport not operating

Chapel of Garioch School: Transport not operating, opening delayed

Cluny School: Closed

Craigievar School: Closed to everyone

Crathes School: Opening delayed

Crombie School: Opening delayed

Crossroads Nursery, Durris: Opening delayed

Crudie School: Closed to everyone

Cultercullen School: Closed

Daviot School: Closed to everyone

Drumblade School: Closed to everyone

Dunecht School: Closed to everyone

Dunnottar School: Transport not operating

Durris School: Transport not operating, opening delayed

Echt School: Opening delayed

Ellon Academy: Opening delayed, changes to transport routes

Ellon Primary School: Opening delayed, transport not operating

Elrick School: Opening delayed

Fettercairn School: Transport not operating

Fintry School, Turrif: Opening delayed

Finzean School: Closed to everyone

Forgue School: Closed to everyone

Foveran School: Opening delayed

Fyvie School: Opening delayed

Glass School: Closed to everyone

Gordon Primary School: Closed to everyone

Gordon Schools (The): Closed to everyone

Hatton Fintray School: Opening delayed

Hatton School, Cruden: Opening delayed, transport not operating

Hill of Banchory School: Opening delayed

Insch School: Closed

Inverurie Academy: Opening delayed, changes to transport routes

Keig School: Closed to everyone

Keithhall School: Closed to everyone

Kellands School: Opening delayed

Kemnay Academy: Opening delayed

Kemnay Primary School: Opening delayed

Kennethmont School: Closed to everyone

Kincardine O’Neil School: Closed to everyone

Kininmonth School: Transport not operating

Kintore School: Opening delayed

Lairhillock School: Closed to everyone

Largue School: Closed to everyone

Laurencekirk School: Transport not operating

Logie Coldstone School Closed to everyone

Logie Durno: Closed

Longside School: Opening delayed

Lumphanan School: Closed

Lumsden School: Closed to everyone

Maud School: Opening delayed

Mearns Academy: Changes to transport routes

Meiklemill School: Opening delayed

Meldrum Academy: Changes to transport routes

Meldrum School: Closed.

Methlick School: Opening delayed

Midmill School: Opening delayed

Mintlaw Academy: Closed to pupils only

Mintlaw School: Opening delayed

Monquhitter School: Transport not operating, opening delayed

Monymusk School: Closed

New Deer School: Opening delayed

New Machar School: Opening delayed

New Pitsligo and St John’s School: Transport not operating

Newburgh Mathers: School Opening delayed

Newtonhill School: Transport not operating

Old Rayne School: Closed

Ordiquhill School: Closed to everyone

Oyne School: Closed

Peterhead Academy: Opening delayed

Pitfour School: Opening delayed

Pitmedden School: Opening delayed

Port Elphinstone School: Opening delayed

Portlethen Academy: Changes to transport routes

Portlethen School: Opening delayed

Premnay School: Closed to everyone

Rayne North School: Closed to everyone

Rhynie School: Closed to everyone

Rothienorman School: Nursery closed, delayed opening, transport not operating

Skene School: Opening delayed

Slains School: Closed to everyone

St Andrew’s School, Inverurie: Opening delayed

St Fergus School: Changes to transport routes

Strathburn School: Opening delayed

Strathdon School: Closed to everyone

Strichen School: Opening delayed

Stuartfield School: Opening delayed

Tarland School: Opening delayed

Tarves School: Opening delayed, transport not operating

Tipperty School: Opening delayed

Torphins School: Opening delayed

Towie School: Closed to everyone

Turriff Academy: Closed to pupils only

Turriff Primary School: Opening delayed

Udny Green School: Changes to transport routes, Awaiting update

Uryside School: Opening delayed

Westhill Academy: Opening delayed

Westhill Primary School: Opening delayed

Moray schools

Aberlour Primary School and Nursery: Closed

Busy Bee’s Childcare: Closed

Craigellachie Primary School: Closed

Glenlivet Primary: Closed

Mortlach Primary: Closed

Rothes Primary School and Nursery : Closed

Rothiemay Primary School: Closed

Speyside High School: Closed

The Cabin: Closed

Tomintoul Primary: Closed

Highland schools

Auchtertyre Primary: Closed

Auchtertyre Primary Nursery: Closed

Bonar Bridge Primary: Closed

Broadford Primary: Closed

Broadford Primary Nursery – EM: Closed

Broadford Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Coulhill Primary: and Nursery: Partially closed – opening one hour later

Dornoch Academy: Partially closed – no school transport

Dornoch Primary and Nursery: Partially closed – no school transport

Edinbane Primary: Closed

Gledfield Primary: Closed

Glenelg Primary and Nursery: Closed

Golspie High School: Closed

Golspie Primary and Nursery: Partially closed – opening 1 hour later

Kyle Primary and Nursery: Closed

Kyleakin Primary and Nursery: Closed

Lairg Primary and Nursery: Closed

Loch Duich Primary: Closed

Lochcarron Nursery EM: Closed

Lochcarron Nursery EM: Closed

Lochcarron Primary: Closed

Lochinver Early Learning and Childcare: Closed

Lochinver Primary: Closed

Macdiarmid Primary and Nursery: Closed

Muirtown Primary and Nursery: Partially closed – opening two hours later

Obsdale Primary and Nursery: Partially closed – opening one hour later

Plockton High School: Closed

Plockton Primary: Closed

Plockton Primary Nursery – GM: Closed

Portree Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary: Closed

Rogart Primary Nursery: Closed

Rosehall Primary: Closed

Staffin Primary and Nursery -GM: Closed

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

