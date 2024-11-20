Tributes pour in for Thurso head teacher dubbed ‘heart and soul’ of Highlands school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tributes pour in for Thurso head teacher dubbed ‘heart and soul’ of Highlands school

Morna O'Hagan worked at Pennylands Primary School for more than 30 years.

Morna O'Hagan, who died at the age of 71, has been remembered fondly by the community
Morna O'Hagan, who died at the age of 71, has been remembered fondly by the community
By Graham Fleming

Tributes have flooded in for a beloved Highlands headteacher, described as “the heart and soul” of a Thurso school, following the news of her passing.

Morna O’Hagan, who died at the age of 71, has been remembered fondly by the community after her death was announced over the weekend.

The former headteacher of Pennylands Primary School will be “sorely missed by many,” with heartfelt tributes pouring in from those whose lives she touched during her long career.

Morna pictured with her newest granddaughter, born last summer.

Staff at her cherished school, along with local community leaders, have been honouring the memory of the “kind and supportive teacher”.

While no funeral plans have been announced yet, Morna’s family has confirmed that a celebration of her life will be held in the near future.

A spokesperson for Pennylands Primary School described her as a “much loved and respected” member of the school community.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of our former headteacher, Mrs Morna O’Hagan.

“She was a much loved and well respected teacher who was the heart and soul of our school for over 30 years.

“Her caring, nurturing ways have benefitted not only generations of Pennyland pupils but also the colleagues she taught alongside.

“She will be sorely missed by many.”

Former Thurso head teacher described as ‘very kind and supportive’

Local Thurso councillor Matthew Reiss took the opportunity to reflect on Morna’s impact on the community.

He said that “hundreds of children” will have “fond memories”.

“Morna was someone whom you just knew had the children’s interests completely at heart,” he said.

“She always seemed to be quietly, but efficiently, in control of her beloved school,  it’s staff and the children.

Morna was the head teacher of Pennylands Primary School for over 30 years. Image: Google Maps

“Attending the annual nativity plays and concerts at the school the children’s enthusiasm and joy was very apparent.

“I met Morna by chance recently in Thurso and so it was a great shock to hear this very sad news.

“I hope it will be some comfort to her family to remember that hundreds of children will have good memories of a very kind and supportive teacher who was a friend to so many.”

Thurso head teacher will be ‘remembered fondly by many children’

Councillor Ron Gunn also added: “The whole community was shocked to hear the sad news of Morna’s death.

“Morna was a much loved and well respected former headteacher. She was very well know in the local community as a caring, friendly and helpful person.

“She will be remembered fondly by the many children who were taught and supported by her.

“She and her husband Danny were very much a big part of the community and she will be sorely missed by many.

“My thoughts are with Danny and the family.”

Conversation