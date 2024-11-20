Tributes pour in for Thurso head teacher dubbed ‘heart and soul’ of Highlands school

Tributes have flooded in for a beloved Highlands headteacher, described as “the heart and soul” of a Thurso school, following the news of her passing.

Morna O’Hagan, who died at the age of 71, has been remembered fondly by the community after her death was announced over the weekend.

The former headteacher of Pennylands Primary School will be “sorely missed by many,” with heartfelt tributes pouring in from those whose lives she touched during her long career.

Staff at her cherished school, along with local community leaders, have been honouring the memory of the “kind and supportive teacher”.

While no funeral plans have been announced yet, Morna’s family has confirmed that a celebration of her life will be held in the near future.

A spokesperson for Pennylands Primary School described her as a “much loved and respected” member of the school community.

They said: “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the death of our former headteacher, Mrs Morna O’Hagan.

“She was a much loved and well respected teacher who was the heart and soul of our school for over 30 years.

“Her caring, nurturing ways have benefitted not only generations of Pennyland pupils but also the colleagues she taught alongside.

“She will be sorely missed by many.”

Former Thurso head teacher described as ‘very kind and supportive’

Local Thurso councillor Matthew Reiss took the opportunity to reflect on Morna’s impact on the community.

He said that “hundreds of children” will have “fond memories”.

“Morna was someone whom you just knew had the children’s interests completely at heart,” he said.

“She always seemed to be quietly, but efficiently, in control of her beloved school, it’s staff and the children.

“Attending the annual nativity plays and concerts at the school the children’s enthusiasm and joy was very apparent.

“I met Morna by chance recently in Thurso and so it was a great shock to hear this very sad news.

“I hope it will be some comfort to her family to remember that hundreds of children will have good memories of a very kind and supportive teacher who was a friend to so many.”

Thurso head teacher will be ‘remembered fondly by many children’

Councillor Ron Gunn also added: “The whole community was shocked to hear the sad news of Morna’s death.

“Morna was a much loved and well respected former headteacher. She was very well know in the local community as a caring, friendly and helpful person.

“She will be remembered fondly by the many children who were taught and supported by her.

“She and her husband Danny were very much a big part of the community and she will be sorely missed by many.

“My thoughts are with Danny and the family.”