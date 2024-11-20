A96 closed in both directions as firefighters battle car fire near Inverurie

The A96 is closed in both directions near Inverurie due to a car fire.

Firefighters are working to dowse the flames from the vehicle, which caught fire between Inverurie and Chapel Gairioch just before 9am.

Photos show black smoke billowing from the car, believed to be a 4X4.

It is understood that police are also on the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed two appliances were sent to the scene after receiving a call-out at 8.50am.

It comes as snow and ice causes disruption on roads across the north and north-east.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

