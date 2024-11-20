Why this Inverness pub has been crowned Scotland’s best led-music venue

An Inverness pub has been crowned Scotland’s Music-led Venue of the Year for a second time.

MacGregor’s on Academy Street, won the prestigious SLTN Award earlier this month.

Founded by Inverness fiddler Bruce MacGregor in 2018, the much-loved venue previously bagged the same recognition in 2021.

The 50-year-old has been touring the world with his band Blazin’ Fiddles for 26 years and will retire at a gig in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on St Andrews Day.

He told The Press and Journal: “I’ve been touring all over the world and wherever you go you always go for a drink after the gig.

“Invariably, no matter where we were in the world, there was an Irish bar – but there was never a Scottish bar.

“I thought why are we so useless?

“Scottish music is as good as Irish music, the food is better in many senses and our whiskies I think are way ahead in terms of global brands.

“We should be able to put together a Scottish bar that isn’t tartan tat and that kind of fake Scotland.

“I wanted to celebrate modern Scotland but celebrating also Scottish history, music and culture all together.”

The musician said MacGregor’s “believe in Scottish products more than anything else” and stock Highland beers including Cromarty, Dog Falls and Cairngorms.

The bar also offers drams of more than 90 whiskies and its unique Highland Malt Whisky Experience.

The events, soon to be six days a week, take visitors through a unique tasting session interwoven with Inverness and Highlands history.

“All whiskies are Scottish apart from two Japanese because they are very good and locals like trying them,” Bruce added.

Music is “at the heart” of McGregor’s, which prides itself on being a hub for local musicians whilst welcoming worldwide talent.

A community for local musicians

This summer Rag’n’Bone Man treated punters to an impromptu performance.

Other notable guests include Johnny Rotten from The Sex Pistols, Canadian Celtic singer-songwriter JP Cormier and The View’s Kyle Falconer.

Bruce explained: “We’ve got a lad who is just 16 who comes in and plays his bagpipes every week.

“We’ve had nine or ten-year-old kids playing on the piano.

“On Fridays, we have 17-year-old Michael Lewis, who my wife manages.

“He’s just about to explode and is a young Frank Sinatra!”

And while nowhere is perfect, there’s no place like home for Bruce, who stays in the Highland capital with his wife and business partner Jo Da Silva.

He added: “There are a few things I would change about Inverness, but I think we’re really lucky here.”