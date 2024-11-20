Another 24 hours of snow threatens region as Met Office extends weather warning

A fallen tree near Huntly has affected train services between Aberdeen and Inverness, as the Met Office issues a new weather warning.

Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands are experiencing the first cold snap of winter bringing with it snow and ice – and delays to travel services.

Dozens of schools have been closed or have delayed opening due to the snow – a full list can be found here.

Now the Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning following directly on from the last one due to end at 10am this morning.

The new warning for snow and ice is due to last until noon on Thursday.

Network Rail has confirmed a fallen tree has blocked the railway line between Keith and Huntly, posting to social media at around 6.45am on Wednesday morning.

Service operator, ScotRail has advised passengers who rely on trains that they are subject to delay, cancellation or revision.

Network Rail said engineers tasked with removing the fallen tree are being delayed by heavy snow in the area.

ScotRail said ticket acceptance has been put on Stagecoach North buses on services between Inverness and Aberdeen, Inverness and Nairn and between Aberdeen and Dyce and Aberdeen and Inverurie.

Trains impact due to fallen tree and heavy snow

Snow has closed the A941 between Fogwatt and Rothes, and schools are highly likely to be impacted by poor weather today.

A tree has blocked the railway between Keith and Huntly causing major disruption between Aberdeen and Inverness.

AA Traffic News has said the Stittenham and Easter Fearn road, the B9179 is closed in both directions due to snow on B9176. The road has been closed since Tuesday night.

Temperatures were slightly warmer overnight from the lows of -11C at Braemar the night before.

But people are waking up this morning to icy conditions and travel disruption.

There have been delays at Aberdeen Airport with early morning flights taking off more than an hour and a half later than scheduled.

This has had a knock-on effect for flights shuttling travellers back, for example from Sumburgh to Aberdeen.

To find out if your flight has been affected, visit the Aberdeen Airport website.

Roads impacted by heavy snow

A96 Inverurie – Huntly: Closed due to vehicle fire.

A941 – Lossiemouth – Elgin – Dufftown – Rhynie Road: By 10pm last night Moray Council says the road is passable with care between Rothes and Elgin, but reports this morning say it is not able to be used. So check ahead.

B9179 Stittenham and Easter Fearn road: The road is closed in both directions due to snow. The road has been closed since Tuesday night.

B1976 Struie Road: Road closed due to snow on B9176 Struie Road both ways between Stittenham and Easter Fearn. Road has been closed since Tueday night.

Lecht: Snowgates are closed.

Cock Bridge: Snowgates are closed.

Other snowgates are open including Braemar, Glenshee and Cairn O’Mount.

Aberdeen City Council confirmed primary routes were gritted twice overnight at 7pm and at 4.45am.

The council deploys an army of gritters to keep the roads safe against hazardous snow and ice.

They are also urging residents to check in on elderly or vulnerable people who may not be able to leave the house due to the weather conditions.

Bus services suspended

Stagecoach confirmed several buses that serve rural areas of the Highlands and Aberdeenshire have been impacted due to bad road conditions.

To find out if your bus journey has been impacted, click here.