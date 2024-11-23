Multiple football matches postponed as Storm Bert hits north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multiple football matches postponed as Storm Bert hits north and north-east

Aberdeen's clash against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership went ahead, kicking off at 4pm.

By Chris Cromar
Dante Polvara during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park, on November 22, 2024.
Despite the snow, Aberdeen's clash with St Mirren went ahead and kicked off at 4pm. Image: SNS.

Multiple matches involving football teams from the north and north-east have been postponed due to Storm Bert hitting the region.

All of Saturday’s six matches in the Scottish Premiership were on, including Aberdeen’s trip to face St Mirren in Paisley, despite heavy snowfall in the central belt.

However, it kicked off at 4pm – instead of 3pm – after a pitch inspection gave it the go ahead.

There has also been heavy snow in the south of the country, which resulted in Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s Scottish League One match against Queen of the South in Dumfries being postponed.

Paul Allan.
There will be no game for Caley Thistle this weekend. Image: Simon Wootton/SNS.

Two yellow weather warnings for “strong winds” were in place for most of Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray, as well as the Western Isles on Saturday.

An amber warning for heavy snow and ice was also in place for the Cairngorms area, while there was disruption on the rail network between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Declan Gallagher and Jordan White.
Ross County’s clash against Motherwell was set to go ahead. Image: Ross Parker/SNS.

Despite the disruptive weather in the Highlands, Ross County’s home Premiership tie against Motherwell went ahead with the away side urging their fans not to travel on the A9, although kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes to an issue with VAR.

Cove Rangers were set to welcome Stenhousemuir to the Balmoral Stadium for their League One clash, but it was also called off in the interest of “public safety”, according to the Aberdeen-based club.

A video on Twitter has shown the Stenhousemuir team bus getting stuck in snow at Broxden Roundabout in Perth.

Peterhead’s Scottish League Two clash in Angus against Forfar Athletic was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Elgin City’s clash against Clyde at Borough Briggs was also called off.

All Highland League fixtures off

In the Highland League, all fixtures succumbed to the weather, resulting in the following matches being called off:

  • Banks o’ Dee vs Formartine United
  • Brechin City vs Keith
  • Clachnacuddin vs Lossiemouth
  • Fraserburgh vs Wick Academy
  • Inverurie Loco Works vs Deveronvale
  • Nairn County vs Buckie Thistle
  • Rothes vs Forres Mechanics
  • Strathspey Thistle vs Huntly
  • Turriff United vs Brora Rangers

