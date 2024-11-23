Multiple football matches postponed as Storm Bert hits north and north-east

Multiple matches involving football teams from the north and north-east have been postponed due to Storm Bert hitting the region.

All of Saturday’s six matches in the Scottish Premiership were on, including Aberdeen’s trip to face St Mirren in Paisley, despite heavy snowfall in the central belt.

However, it kicked off at 4pm – instead of 3pm – after a pitch inspection gave it the go ahead.

There has also been heavy snow in the south of the country, which resulted in Inverness Caledonian Thistle’s Scottish League One match against Queen of the South in Dumfries being postponed.

Two yellow weather warnings for “strong winds” were in place for most of Aberdeenshire, Highlands and Moray, as well as the Western Isles on Saturday.

An amber warning for heavy snow and ice was also in place for the Cairngorms area, while there was disruption on the rail network between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Despite the disruptive weather in the Highlands, Ross County’s home Premiership tie against Motherwell went ahead with the away side urging their fans not to travel on the A9, although kick-off was delayed by 15 minutes to an issue with VAR.

Cove Rangers were set to welcome Stenhousemuir to the Balmoral Stadium for their League One clash, but it was also called off in the interest of “public safety”, according to the Aberdeen-based club.

A video on Twitter has shown the Stenhousemuir team bus getting stuck in snow at Broxden Roundabout in Perth.

Peterhead’s Scottish League Two clash in Angus against Forfar Athletic was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, while Elgin City’s clash against Clyde at Borough Briggs was also called off.

All Highland League fixtures off

In the Highland League, all fixtures succumbed to the weather, resulting in the following matches being called off: