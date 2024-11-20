Student dies at Robert Gordon University campus

Emergency services were called to Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen following the sudden death of a student.

Police and paramedics attended the campus on Garthdee Road just after 10am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a 19-year-old woman had died.

RGU said she was a student at the university.

A spokesperson said: “RGU can sadly confirm that the body of a student was found on its campus this morning.

“The university is liaising with the emergency services and is supporting the student’s family as well as the entire university community.

“This is a very sad situation and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends.”

Emergency services attended the Aberdeen campus in the Garthdee Tower area, an accommodation block close to the university’s academic buildings.

Earlier, RGU bosses updated staff and students on the sad news, saying they were supporting students who have been directly affected.

They are also encouraging people to use support and counselling services on offer.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Garthdee Road, Aberdeen around 10.15am on Wednesday, November 20 following the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman.

“Next of kin have been made aware.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

An ambulance service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 10.15am to attend an incident on Garthdee Road, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one paramedic response team to the scene.”