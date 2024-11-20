Student dies at Robert Gordon University campus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Student dies at Robert Gordon University campus

Emergency services were called to Garthdee Road on Wednesday morning.

By Ellie Milne
Robert Gordon University sign
RGU confirmed the death of a student on Wednesday. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Emergency services were called to Robert Gordon University (RGU) in Aberdeen following the sudden death of a student.

Police and paramedics attended the campus on Garthdee Road just after 10am on Wednesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed that a 19-year-old woman had died.

RGU said she was a student at the university.

A spokesperson said: “RGU can sadly confirm that the body of a student was found on its campus this morning.

“The university is liaising with the emergency services and is supporting the student’s family as well as the entire university community.

“This is a very sad situation and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends.”

RGU confirm death of student

Emergency services attended the Aberdeen campus in the Garthdee Tower area, an accommodation block close to the university’s academic buildings.

Earlier, RGU bosses updated staff and students on the sad news, saying they were supporting students who have been directly affected.

They are also encouraging people to use support and counselling services on offer.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Garthdee Road, Aberdeen around 10.15am on Wednesday, November 20 following the sudden death of a 19-year-old woman.

“Next of kin have been made aware.

“Her death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.”

An ambulance service spokesperson added: “We received a call at 10.15am to attend an incident on Garthdee Road, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one paramedic response team to the scene.”

Conversation