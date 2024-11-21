Council cancels ALL Highland buses as snow and ice continues to impact north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Council cancels ALL Highland buses as snow and ice continues to impact north and north-east

Weather warning remains in place as wintry and cold weather brings widespread frost.

By Louise Glen
Cars driving in snow on A9
Snow and ice are causing difficult driving conditions this morning. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

With wintry conditions continuing and a weather warning in place across the north, north-east and islands – several roads closed this morning.

All Highland Council buses have been cancelled this morning due to the conditions on the roads.

Stagecoach has also suspended services in Inverness.

Drivers have been told to not travel and stay home if possible in many parts of the country.

Wintry conditions are likely to last into the weekend. 

Here is a round-up of the current problems on the roads.

A836 Lairg to Tongue: Road closed due to snow on A836 both ways from Lairg to Tongue. There is also a lorry that is stuck around Altnaharra.

A941 near Elgin: Road closed due to snow on A941 northbound at B9015 North Street.

A939 Cockbridge: Road closed due to snow on A939 both ways between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge. Cameras show that the snow gates are closed.

A97 Rhynie: Road closed due to snow on the A97 between Lumsden and Rhynie. Due to drifting snow and a lorry that has become stuck.

A9 near Dingwall/ Tore: Was partially blocked with queueing traffic due to a fallen tree on A9 both ways from A835 (Tore roundabout) to A862 (Ardullie Roundabout). The tree was removed just before 8am.

A9 Dornoch Bridge: Strong winds on A9 Dornoch Bridge between A836 and A949. The bridge remains open to all traffic but extra care is required

A9 Bogbain to Daviot: Very slow traffic due to snow on A9 both ways from Bogbain to Daviot.

B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road: Road closed due to snow on B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road both ways between Banchory and Fettercairn. The snow gates are closed.

Buses not operating in Highlands

Highland Council buses have said they are not operating today. In a statement online, the council said: “Good morning everyone, due to the overnight snowfall and currently untreated roads, all Highland Council bus operations are suspended until further notice.

“Please check with other local operators regarding their services.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused by this but driver and passenger safety are of paramount importance to us.”

Stagecoach Highland said: “All services across Inverness are suspended until further notice due to road conditions.

“Updates shall be provided throughout the day. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

“This will be reviewed and further updates given at 8am.”

Contact us at livenews@pressandjournal.co.uk to tell us about the traffic news where you are.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

