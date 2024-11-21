Council cancels ALL Highland buses as snow and ice continues to impact north and north-east

With wintry conditions continuing and a weather warning in place across the north, north-east and islands – several roads closed this morning.

All Highland Council buses have been cancelled this morning due to the conditions on the roads.

Stagecoach has also suspended services in Inverness.

Drivers have been told to not travel and stay home if possible in many parts of the country.

Wintry conditions are likely to last into the weekend.

Here is a round-up of the current problems on the roads.

A836 Lairg to Tongue: Road closed due to snow on A836 both ways from Lairg to Tongue. There is also a lorry that is stuck around Altnaharra.

A941 near Elgin: Road closed due to snow on A941 northbound at B9015 North Street.

A939 Cockbridge: Road closed due to snow on A939 both ways between Tomintoul and Cock Bridge. Cameras show that the snow gates are closed.

A97 Rhynie: Road closed due to snow on the A97 between Lumsden and Rhynie. Due to drifting snow and a lorry that has become stuck.

A9 near Dingwall/ Tore: Was partially blocked with queueing traffic due to a fallen tree on A9 both ways from A835 (Tore roundabout) to A862 (Ardullie Roundabout). The tree was removed just before 8am.

A9 Dornoch Bridge: Strong winds on A9 Dornoch Bridge between A836 and A949. The bridge remains open to all traffic but extra care is required

A9 Bogbain to Daviot: Very slow traffic due to snow on A9 both ways from Bogbain to Daviot.

B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road: Road closed due to snow on B974 Cairn O’Mount Road / Old Military Road both ways between Banchory and Fettercairn. The snow gates are closed.

Buses not operating in Highlands

Highland Council buses have said they are not operating today. In a statement online, the council said: “Good morning everyone, due to the overnight snowfall and currently untreated roads, all Highland Council bus operations are suspended until further notice.

“Please check with other local operators regarding their services.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused by this but driver and passenger safety are of paramount importance to us.”

Stagecoach Highland said: “All services across Inverness are suspended until further notice due to road conditions.

“Updates shall be provided throughout the day. Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

“This will be reviewed and further updates given at 8am.”

