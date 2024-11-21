Have you spotted ‘Russell Crow’? Shoppers react as bird takes residency in Aberdeen supermarket

A crow that has made itself at home in an Aberdeen supermarket has left some shoppers wondering if the shop has a new mascot.

The bird, nicknamed “Russell Crow” has been inside Morrisons in King Street for several weeks.

Taking a particular liking for aisles three and four of the grocery store, its presence is splitting the opinions of staff and customers.

And the chain’s bosses have now said they’ll take steps to remove the bird “as quickly as possible”.

One woman who was doing her shopping joked that the bird has been given the moniker ‘Russell Crow’ in a nod to New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe.

On whether it should be removed, she added: “I’m a bit scared of birds and think it should possibly go.”

Linda Mason was surprised how long the crow has been inside for and admitted she would be a “wee bit scared” if it flew towards her.

Russell Crow in Aberdeen Morrisons ‘can’t find it’s way out’

Another customer said he has seen it there “for weeks”.

“What can you do about it? It can’t find it’s way out, that’s the problem,” he quipped.

Another gentleman described its presence as “interesting”.

Although it may seem like an unofficial mascot, the bird’s presence is causing some concern, with Original 106 radio presenter Lachlan McKenzie saying its messy antics “nearly ruined” his trainers.

And today remnants of the bird’s droppings were smudged into the floor of one of its favourite aisles.

‘It should’ve been out of here ages ago’

A worker at the supermarket confirmed that the crow’s presence had been reported to the relevant authorities.

She raged: “It should’ve been out of here ages ago.”

One of her colleagues said it “doesn’t bother nobody”.

“He just wanders. As soon as I come out an aisle, he goes up there (pointing to a sign) and just goes. He doesn’t like me.

She added: “He’s got himself comfortable in his new home and probably heard it’s been snowing and there’s no way he’s going outside.”

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “The store is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safe removal of the bird as quickly as possible.”