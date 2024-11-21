Have you spotted ‘Russell Crow’? Shoppers react as bird takes residency in Aberdeen supermarket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Have you spotted ‘Russell Crow’? Shoppers react as bird takes residency in Aberdeen supermarket

The rogue critter has been making itself comfortable at the supermarket for a number of weeks.

By Chris Cromar
"Russell Crow" at Morrisons in Aberdeen.
"Russell Crow" has been living at Morrisons in Aberdeen for the past few weeks. Image: DC Thomson.

A crow that has made itself at home in an Aberdeen supermarket has left some shoppers wondering if the shop has a new mascot.

The bird, nicknamed “Russell Crow” has been inside Morrisons in King Street for several weeks.

Taking a particular liking for aisles three and four of the grocery store, its presence is splitting the opinions of staff and customers.

And the chain’s bosses have now said they’ll take steps to remove the bird “as quickly as possible”.

"Russell Crow" at Morrisons in Aberdeen.
The bird enjoys flying between aisles three and four. Image: DC Thomson.

One woman who was doing her shopping joked that the bird has been given the moniker ‘Russell Crow’ in a nod to New Zealand-born actor Russell Crowe.

On whether it should be removed, she added: “I’m a bit scared of birds and think it should possibly go.”

Linda Mason was surprised how long the crow has been inside for and admitted she would be a “wee bit scared” if it flew towards her.

Russell Crow in Aberdeen Morrisons ‘can’t find it’s way out’

Another customer said he has seen it there “for weeks”.

“What can you do about it? It can’t find it’s way out, that’s the problem,” he quipped.

Another gentleman described its presence as “interesting”.

"Russell Crow" at Morrisons in Aberdeen.
The bird has been making a mess on the supermarket’s floor. Image: DC Thomson.

Although it may seem like an unofficial mascot, the bird’s presence is causing some concern, with Original 106 radio presenter Lachlan McKenzie saying its messy antics “nearly ruined” his trainers.

And today remnants of the bird’s droppings were smudged into the floor of one of its favourite aisles.

‘It should’ve been out of here ages ago’

A worker at the supermarket confirmed that the crow’s presence had been reported to the relevant authorities.

She raged: “It should’ve been out of here ages ago.”

Morrisons Aberdeen.
Morrisons is located in the King Street area of Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

One of her colleagues said it “doesn’t bother nobody”.

“He just wanders. As soon as I come out an aisle, he goes up there (pointing to a sign) and just goes. He doesn’t like me.

She added: “He’s got himself comfortable in his new home and probably heard it’s been snowing and there’s no way he’s going outside.”

A Morrisons spokeswoman said: “The store is taking the necessary steps to ensure the safe removal of the bird as quickly as possible.”

