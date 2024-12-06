TV magician Ben Hanlin to host P&J’s prestigious charity gala

TV star Ben Hanlin will bring an extra touch of magic to an evening of fundraising fun at the upcoming P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, in Aberdeen next year.

Magician Ben has captivated audiences on both stage and screen with his illusions and comedy, performing at the London Palladium and reaching the final of ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

And on February 21 he will grace the world-class P&J Live venue as host for the glittering gala, which will raise vital funds for the P&J Community Fund.

The P&J Charity Gala unites a powerful network of local businesses committed to helping us support charities across the north and north-east.

Our inaugural gala earlier this year contributed an astonishing total of £37,925 to the fund’s pot – and Ben is looking forward to building on that success.

He said: “It’s an honour to host such a feel-good event that sees businesses raise money for terrific local charities across the north and north-east of Scotland. I’m really looking forward to bring the laughs to P&J Live – and of course a touch of magic, too”.

Ben won’t be the only talented performer entertaining attendees.

Waterfront, one of the UK’s biggest event bands, promise to deliver an electrifying live set to keep the energy high and the dancefloor packed.

Housebuilder Cala is the headline sponsor for The P&J Charity Gala.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director of Cala Homes (North), said: “The P&J Charity Gala is shaping up to be another fantastic event, helping to raise vital funds for even more local charities through The P&J Community Fund.

“Cala Homes has been building communities across the north-east since 1875, and like The P&J Community Fund, we are deeply committed to supporting local communities.

“Through our Community Pledge initiative, we regularly contribute through donations, volunteer efforts, and other activities within the communities where we build.

“That’s why we are proud to be the headline sponsors of The P&J Charity Gala, and we look forward to connecting with local businesses and fundraising together on the night.”

The P&J is currently searching for two new local charity partners to support for the next two years through the P&J Community Fund. These winning charities will be our honoured guests at The P&J Charity Gala.

Charities can nominate themselves here to be in with a chance of becoming our newest charity partners. Nominations close at midnight on Monday December 16.

Tickets for the gala are available here.