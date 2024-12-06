TV magician Ben Hanlin to host P&J’s prestigious charity gala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

TV magician Ben Hanlin to host P&J’s prestigious charity gala

Ben Hanlin and top events band Waterfront will be performing at The P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, in February.

By Kloe Paton
TV Magician Ben Hanlin
Attendees are in for a night of fundraising fun with Ben Hanlin at the helm.

TV star Ben Hanlin will bring an extra touch of magic to an evening of fundraising fun at the upcoming P&J Charity Gala, in association with Cala, in Aberdeen next year.

Magician Ben has captivated audiences on both stage and screen with his illusions and comedy, performing at the London Palladium and reaching the final of ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

And on February 21 he will grace the world-class P&J Live venue as host for the glittering gala, which will raise vital funds for the P&J Community Fund.

The P&J Charity Gala unites a powerful network of local businesses committed to helping us support charities across the north and north-east.

Ben Hanlin has wowed crowds in the US performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in New York.

Our inaugural gala earlier this year contributed an astonishing total of £37,925 to the fund’s pot – and Ben is looking forward to building on that success.

He said: “It’s an honour to host such a feel-good event that sees businesses raise money for terrific local charities across the north and north-east of Scotland. I’m really looking forward to bring the laughs to P&J Live – and of course a touch of magic, too”.

Waterfront Band
Luxury event band Waterfront will be the musical act for the evening, promising a high-energy set and stage performance full of contemporary and dance floor classics.

Ben won’t be the only talented performer entertaining attendees.

Waterfront, one of the UK’s biggest event bands, promise to deliver an electrifying live set to keep the energy high and the dancefloor packed.

Housebuilder Cala is the headline sponsor for The P&J Charity Gala.

Fraser Carr, sales and marketing director of Cala Homes (North), said: “The P&J Charity Gala is shaping up to be another fantastic event, helping to raise vital funds for even more local charities through The P&J Community Fund.

“Cala Homes has been building communities across the north-east since 1875, and like The P&J Community Fund, we are deeply committed to supporting local communities.
“Through our Community Pledge initiative, we regularly contribute through donations, volunteer efforts, and other activities within the communities where we build.

“That’s why we are proud to be the headline sponsors of The P&J Charity Gala, and we look forward to connecting with local businesses and fundraising together on the night.”

The P&J is currently searching for two new local charity partners to support for the next two years through the P&J Community Fund. These winning charities will be our honoured guests at The P&J Charity Gala.

Charities can nominate themselves here to be in with a chance of becoming our newest charity partners. Nominations close at midnight on Monday December 16.

Tickets for the gala are available here

Conversation