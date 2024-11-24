Police and firefighters respond to flat fire in Aberdeen city centre

Several fire engines and police cars were called to a flat fire in Aberdeen city centre on Sunday evening.

Firefighters received a report of a flat fire on Urquhart Road, near its junction with King Street, just after 7pm.

Multiple police vehicles and three fire engines were spotted at the scene.

Firefighters left the scene around 9pm after battling the blaze for two hours.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service could not confirm the cause of the fire.

It is unknown whether anyone was injured in the blaze.

Police called Urquhart Road flat fire

A SFRS spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a flat fire on Urquhart Road at 7:03pm.

“We sent three appliances.

“We left the scene around 9pm.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.