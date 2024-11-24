Ross County’s Josh Nisbet jokes he might need to tip striker coach after scoring his first goal for the Staggies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s Josh Nisbet jokes he might need to tip striker coach after scoring his first goal for the Staggies

The Australian international got the second goal in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Motherwell.

By Paul Chalk
Ross County's Josh Nisbet celebrates after netting his first goal for the club in the 2-1 victory over Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Australian international Josh Nisbet hopes his first Ross County strike could open the floodgates to more goals and assists.

The 25-year-old, who joined Don Cowie’s side from Central Coast Mariners in the summer, is settling into life in the Highlands.

The midfielder, who has made three appearances for the Socceroos, penned a three-year contract with the Staggies.

Last week, Nisbet spoke of his desire to show a sharper edge to his game, and he delivered with the second goal in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over fifth-placed Motherwell.

Ronan Hale slammed the Staggies in front before Nisbet made it 2-0 in a lightning-fast start to the second half.

He crashed home a superb shot into the top left corner after creating space to have a pop from the edge of the penalty box.

Motherwell and Ross County players watch as the ball flies through the air and Josh Nisbet scores to make it 2-0 to the Staggies
Ross County’s Josh Nisbet (right) scores to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Nisbet says ‘it felt good’ to see ball hit the net

Zach Robinson’s goal for Well provided late nerves, but County got over the line to move into eighth position, level on 15 points with Dundee.

Nisbet said of scoring his first goal for the Dingwall club: “It felt good, but I don’t think I hit it as sweetly as I would have liked.

“I was aiming for that corner, but I felt like I could have got more power on it.

“We talked in the week about getting more goals and assists, so it’s good to start now and I want to build on that.

“If I can keep doing that, I’ll be all right but there is still more to come in terms of dominant performances and being on the end of goals.”

Nisbet’s team-mates raced to celebrate the special moment when he scored and the former Central Coast Mariners star said: “When I first came here, all the boys were brilliant, and I get on with them.

“I think Aussies and Scots get along well together. I am really enjoying the boys, and they seem to like me too.”

Specialist coach tips pay off for Staggies midfielder

Nisbet revealed last week that he had gained some extra advice during the international break from specialist striker coach Scott Chickelday.

When asked again about that link-up, the Aussie smiled: “I might have to give him a tip now!

“In training, that was one of the strikes we were working on, from left to right.

“So, he deserves applause. All the boys are telling me to bring him up here now.”

Ross County's Josh Nisbet on the ball against Motherwell.
Ross County’s Josh Nisbet in action against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

‘Massive result’ against Motherwell

County are away to champions Celtic this weekend before hosting third-placed Rangers one week later.

Nisbet was grateful to have played a key role in securing a result that put County three points outside the top half, six points clear of second-bottom Hearts, and seven ahead of rock-bottom Hibs.

He said: “That was a massive result with two very tough fixtures coming up.

“We were looking at this game as a massive three points and, thankfully we got that.

“Maybe it wasn’t our greatest performance in the last 10 minutes and in the first half, but when it mattered most, we got the two goals and then hung on for the win.”

Referee Chris Graham during a lengthy VAR check before Motherwell's Zach Robinson's goal stood.
Referee Chris Graham during a lengthy VAR check before Motherwell’s Zach Robinson’s goal stood. Image: SNS.

Feeling the chills during VAR check

The less enjoyable part of Saturday’s match was the bitterly cold conditions for the Australian, who is more used to searing heat at this time of year.

There was a stoppage of several minutes before the VAR check confirmed Motherwell’s Robinson’s goal was to stand.

Nisbet said: “It was a good win, but freezing though, especially during that VAR check which was so long.

“Even just being stopped for a few minutes you felt you just had to get warm again. I am used to the complete opposite when you go for a drinks break.

“I thought I was getting used to the conditions, not wearing too many jumpers anymore, but I am still slowly finding my feet and it was cold alright, freezing.

“There’s no tan on me now, but I’ll take a goal in return.”

Josh Nisbet in action for Ross County against Celtic in October. Image: SNS

Ready to tackle Celtic at Parkhead

It took Celtic until the final few minutes to win 2-1 against County in Dingwall in October.

Now to take on the Hoops at Parkhead this weekend, Nisbet can’t wait for his biggest Scottish test yet.

He said: “These are the sort of challenges you want, against the best, and to prove that you can compete and progress in your career.

“So, if there’s ever a time you want to play well, it’s against the big dogs.”

