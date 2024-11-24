Ross County’s Josh Nisbet jokes he might need to tip striker coach after scoring his first goal for the Staggies

Australian international Josh Nisbet hopes his first Ross County strike could open the floodgates to more goals and assists.

The 25-year-old, who joined Don Cowie’s side from Central Coast Mariners in the summer, is settling into life in the Highlands.

The midfielder, who has made three appearances for the Socceroos, penned a three-year contract with the Staggies.

Last week, Nisbet spoke of his desire to show a sharper edge to his game, and he delivered with the second goal in Saturday’s 2-1 home win over fifth-placed Motherwell.

Ronan Hale slammed the Staggies in front before Nisbet made it 2-0 in a lightning-fast start to the second half.

He crashed home a superb shot into the top left corner after creating space to have a pop from the edge of the penalty box.

Nisbet says ‘it felt good’ to see ball hit the net

Zach Robinson’s goal for Well provided late nerves, but County got over the line to move into eighth position, level on 15 points with Dundee.

Nisbet said of scoring his first goal for the Dingwall club: “It felt good, but I don’t think I hit it as sweetly as I would have liked.

“I was aiming for that corner, but I felt like I could have got more power on it.

“We talked in the week about getting more goals and assists, so it’s good to start now and I want to build on that.

“If I can keep doing that, I’ll be all right but there is still more to come in terms of dominant performances and being on the end of goals.”

Nisbet’s team-mates raced to celebrate the special moment when he scored and the former Central Coast Mariners star said: “When I first came here, all the boys were brilliant, and I get on with them.

“I think Aussies and Scots get along well together. I am really enjoying the boys, and they seem to like me too.”

Specialist coach tips pay off for Staggies midfielder

Nisbet revealed last week that he had gained some extra advice during the international break from specialist striker coach Scott Chickelday.

When asked again about that link-up, the Aussie smiled: “I might have to give him a tip now!

“In training, that was one of the strikes we were working on, from left to right.

“So, he deserves applause. All the boys are telling me to bring him up here now.”

‘Massive result’ against Motherwell

County are away to champions Celtic this weekend before hosting third-placed Rangers one week later.

Nisbet was grateful to have played a key role in securing a result that put County three points outside the top half, six points clear of second-bottom Hearts, and seven ahead of rock-bottom Hibs.

He said: “That was a massive result with two very tough fixtures coming up.

“We were looking at this game as a massive three points and, thankfully we got that.

“Maybe it wasn’t our greatest performance in the last 10 minutes and in the first half, but when it mattered most, we got the two goals and then hung on for the win.”

Feeling the chills during VAR check

The less enjoyable part of Saturday’s match was the bitterly cold conditions for the Australian, who is more used to searing heat at this time of year.

There was a stoppage of several minutes before the VAR check confirmed Motherwell’s Robinson’s goal was to stand.

Nisbet said: “It was a good win, but freezing though, especially during that VAR check which was so long.

“Even just being stopped for a few minutes you felt you just had to get warm again. I am used to the complete opposite when you go for a drinks break.

“I thought I was getting used to the conditions, not wearing too many jumpers anymore, but I am still slowly finding my feet and it was cold alright, freezing.

“There’s no tan on me now, but I’ll take a goal in return.”

Ready to tackle Celtic at Parkhead

It took Celtic until the final few minutes to win 2-1 against County in Dingwall in October.

Now to take on the Hoops at Parkhead this weekend, Nisbet can’t wait for his biggest Scottish test yet.

He said: “These are the sort of challenges you want, against the best, and to prove that you can compete and progress in your career.

“So, if there’s ever a time you want to play well, it’s against the big dogs.”

