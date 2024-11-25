‘Exhausted’ whale passes away on Balmedie beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Exhausted’ whale passes away on Balmedie beach

The sad end came after an eight-hour rescue attempt.

By Graham Fleming
Balmedie beach whale.
Attempts to rescue the stranded whale were unsuccessful. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

A young whale which became stranded on Balmedie beach has died.

Checks carried out by British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) early this morning confirmed that the juvenile minke whale died “due to exhaustion”.

The sad end came after an eight-hour attempt to rescue the mammal from the coast after officials were alerted on Sunday morning. 

The BDMLR was assisted by Aberdeen Coastguard and staff from Trump International Golf Links.

Stranded whale Balmedie beach.
The animal passed away due to “exhaustion”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The sad news was confirmed by BDMLR area co-coordinator Colin McFadyen.

Speaking yesterday, Colin said that it was “unlikely” that the animal was going to last overnight.

The remains of the whale remain on the beach.

Overnight survival of whale ‘unlikely’

He said: “We didn’t manage to successfully refloat the whale as the waves were too strong for her and she washed back ashore several times, so sadly we ended up having to leave her there.

“We’re still in a weather warning area and the sea was too powerful for her in the end.

“At least she is in a better place than she was when we found her – she’s now further into the sea.

Stranded whale Balmedie beach.
The whale remains at Balmedie beach. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“There’s now high tide so there’s a small chance – and I will emphasise the word small – that she will still be able to get herself back into the sea.

“Otherwise, it is probably unlikely she’d make it through the night.”

He added: “She’s what you call a juvenile whale – she’s large enough that we believe she’s not maternally dependent – but she’s not an adult, which may have something to do with it.

“I wanted to thank the Coastguard and the staff from the Trump International Golf Links as they were very supportive.”

Conversation