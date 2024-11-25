Great British Menu host Andi Oliver praises Aberdeen restaurant for ‘best in the land’ grub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Great British Menu host Andi Oliver praises Aberdeen restaurant for ‘best in the land’ grub

The TV chef has been visiting the Granite City with her daughter, Miquita.

By Louise Glen
Andi Oliver enjoyed food in Mara in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ Andi Oliver.
Andi Oliver and her daughter Miquita also went dolphin-spotting at Greyhope Bay. They are pictured with founder Fiona McIntyre. Image: Facebook/ Andi Oliver

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver has shared her love of Aberdeen, its food and its scenery during a visit to the north-east.

The Great British Menu presenter, 61, has been visiting the Granite City along with her daughter Miquita, 40 – and sharing their trip with thousands of followers online.

The pair paid homage to two spots in particular – Greyhope Bay at Torry and Thistle Street restaurant, Mara.

Andi, who presents Andi Oliver’s Fabulous Feast, said she was in the city to share her love of food, and to speak to the communities that enjoy them.

‘I loved Aberdeen. I loved Mara’

Andi wins friends in the north-east at the start of her reel by saying: “I loved Aberdeen. I loved Mara.

The Italian-inspired wine bar is based at 40-42 Thistle Street, and was taken over by Carolina Cochrane and husband Ross, who used to run the plush Rothesay Rooms in Ballater. 

Andi shares a video of a table full of opulent food and wine, and says some of the small plates in front of her are among the best she has tasted in the UK.

Andi Oliver in Mara in Aberdeen
Andi Oliver enjoyed food in Mara in Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/ Andi Oliver.

“We started off at the beautiful restaurant with Ross and Carolina. It had a lovely family vibe and so much food delicious food,” she says.

“Beautiful food and that gorgeous arancini – best in the land.”

Miquita explains how the owners have a young family, and was interested to find out how they balance work with family life.

Ross and Carolina run Mara. Image: Darrell Benns

Andi and Miquita go dolphin-spotting at Greyhope Bay

Next, Andi and Miquita go dolphin watching at Greyhope Bay at Torry Battery and speak with the staff and volunteers working there.

Andi said: “You could see everywhere in the city – it was perfect.

“We were there to dolphin watching but that didn’t happen, but it was a testament to how beautiful it was and we didn’t even care.

“I mean we thought we saw a dolphin and then we realised it was just a rock.”

Andi and Maquita Oliver in Aberdeen.
Miquita and Andi Oliver spotted a rock thinking it was a dolphin. Image: Facebook/ Andi Oliver.

Miquita said: “It was this lovely lady called Fiona (McIntyre) who has brought the community together to build this place to make it like this hug for people to come together and learn about their community and work together.

“It was a really beautiful exchange that day

“That was really special day.”

Andi opened a restaurant when her own family were young.

For four years she ran a successful ephemeral restaurant, The Moveable Feast.

After being the creative director of The Birdcage pub on London’s Colombia Road, she launched her restaurant at The Jackdaw and Star, a renovated pub in Homerton.

She opened her award-winning restaurant, Andi’s, in 2016, and in 2020 created her newest food project entitled Wadadli Kitchen.

Conversation