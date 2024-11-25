Great British Menu host Andi Oliver praises Aberdeen restaurant for ‘best in the land’ grub

Celebrity chef Andi Oliver has shared her love of Aberdeen, its food and its scenery during a visit to the north-east.

The Great British Menu presenter, 61, has been visiting the Granite City along with her daughter Miquita, 40 – and sharing their trip with thousands of followers online.

The pair paid homage to two spots in particular – Greyhope Bay at Torry and Thistle Street restaurant, Mara.

Andi, who presents Andi Oliver’s Fabulous Feast, said she was in the city to share her love of food, and to speak to the communities that enjoy them.

‘I loved Aberdeen. I loved Mara’

Andi wins friends in the north-east at the start of her reel by saying: “I loved Aberdeen. I loved Mara.”

The Italian-inspired wine bar is based at 40-42 Thistle Street, and was taken over by Carolina Cochrane and husband Ross, who used to run the plush Rothesay Rooms in Ballater.

Andi shares a video of a table full of opulent food and wine, and says some of the small plates in front of her are among the best she has tasted in the UK.

“We started off at the beautiful restaurant with Ross and Carolina. It had a lovely family vibe and so much food delicious food,” she says.

“Beautiful food and that gorgeous arancini – best in the land.”

Miquita explains how the owners have a young family, and was interested to find out how they balance work with family life.

Andi and Miquita go dolphin-spotting at Greyhope Bay

Next, Andi and Miquita go dolphin watching at Greyhope Bay at Torry Battery and speak with the staff and volunteers working there.

Andi said: “You could see everywhere in the city – it was perfect.

“We were there to dolphin watching but that didn’t happen, but it was a testament to how beautiful it was and we didn’t even care.

“I mean we thought we saw a dolphin and then we realised it was just a rock.”

Miquita said: “It was this lovely lady called Fiona (McIntyre) who has brought the community together to build this place to make it like this hug for people to come together and learn about their community and work together.

“It was a really beautiful exchange that day

“That was really special day.”

Andi opened a restaurant when her own family were young.

For four years she ran a successful ephemeral restaurant, The Moveable Feast.

After being the creative director of The Birdcage pub on London’s Colombia Road, she launched her restaurant at The Jackdaw and Star, a renovated pub in Homerton.

She opened her award-winning restaurant, Andi’s, in 2016, and in 2020 created her newest food project entitled Wadadli Kitchen.