Think your Christmas lights are the best in the north-east? Original 106 wants to hear from you!

The search for the north-east’s brightest Christmas lights display is officially on.

Original 106 is on the hunt for the region’s top display as part of a new festive competition.

One lucky listener will have their December electricity bill covered in celebration of their efforts.

Craig Lumsden, programme controller at Original 106, said: “Christmas is all about spreading cheer, and this competition is a wonderful way to showcase the creative spirit of the city and shire

“We can’t wait to see the amazing light displays that bring the north-east to life during the festive season.”

Over the years, The Press and Journal has featured many a spectacular Christmas lights display.

How do I enter Original 106’s Christmas lights competition?

To enter, listeners simply need to snap a photo or capture a video of their outdoor Christmas light displays and tell the team at Original 106 why their festive creation deserves to win.

Entrants have until midnight on Friday, December 20 to send in photographs of their masterpiece.

Two winners will be selected, one hailing from Aberdeen and another from Aberdeenshire.

The winner will be revealed on Christmas Eve.

To enter, visit the Original 106 website or upload your photos to the radio show’s Facebook page.