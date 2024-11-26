Salvation Army to open new Aberdeen donation centre this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Salvation Army to open new Aberdeen donation centre this week

The store will be able to accept large items such as furniture and electricals.

By Ross Hempseed
The Salvation Army will open a new store on Great Northern Road. Image: The Salvation Army.
A new Salvation Army donation centre and shop is set to open in Aberdeen tomorrow.

The charity has taken over the former Evans Cycles on Great Northern Road.

The store will be able to accept large items including furniture and electricals.

The new centre will supply pre-loved furniture pieces. Image: Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army believes the new location will offer people an easier place to donate with free parking, while the furniture collection team also do house calls.

It’s opening thanks to a partnership between the charity’s trading arm SATCoL and The Salvation Army Citadel on Castlegate.

Angus Adams, development support coordinator for SATCoL, said: “We want this site to be a huge part of the community in Aberdeen.

“We have worked closely with Major Peter to create something that will become an asset to the city.

The new centre will open this week. Image: Salvation Army.

“It’s open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and due to the size of the site, we have the space to display pre-loved furniture as well as donated clothes and household items.

“The arrival of the Salvation Army donation centre will also create a perfect volunteering place for members of the local community who want to offer support and become part of the team.

“All opportunities provide valuable retail and business experience working for one of the UK’s most well-known charities, and free award-winning training and access to lots of benefits are also available to volunteers.”

