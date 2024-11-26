Salvation Army to open new Aberdeen donation centre this week

A new Salvation Army donation centre and shop is set to open in Aberdeen tomorrow.

The charity has taken over the former Evans Cycles on Great Northern Road.

The store will be able to accept large items including furniture and electricals.

The Salvation Army believes the new location will offer people an easier place to donate with free parking, while the furniture collection team also do house calls.

It’s opening thanks to a partnership between the charity’s trading arm SATCoL and The Salvation Army Citadel on Castlegate.

Angus Adams, development support coordinator for SATCoL, said: “We want this site to be a huge part of the community in Aberdeen.

“We have worked closely with Major Peter to create something that will become an asset to the city.

“It’s open Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, and due to the size of the site, we have the space to display pre-loved furniture as well as donated clothes and household items.

“The arrival of the Salvation Army donation centre will also create a perfect volunteering place for members of the local community who want to offer support and become part of the team.

“All opportunities provide valuable retail and business experience working for one of the UK’s most well-known charities, and free award-winning training and access to lots of benefits are also available to volunteers.”