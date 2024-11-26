Why an Aberdeenshire teacher quit her job to open a beachfront sauna in Cullen

An Aberdeenshire primary teacher has told how she quit her job to open a beachfront sauna in Cullen.

Becky Gorrara, 42, was inspired to open Sauna at the Kings in July after enjoying a cold dip at Cullen beach with a friend.

The wood-fired barrel sauna offers stunning panoramic views for up to eight people and is described as “the perfect way to relax after enjoying wild swimming, surfing, paddle boarding or simply chilling out.”

Mum-of-two Becky, who grew up in Norway before moving to Aberdeenshire and latterly Moray, told The Press and Journal: “It was about six degrees and we thought; wouldn’t a sauna just be amazing?

“I was on a career break raising my two young children so I thought, well, I really like this idea.

“I went back to work as a primary school teacher in Aberdeenshire but realised I really wanted to pursue the sauna.

“So, last Christmas I handed in my notice and then opened Sauna at the Kings in July.”

Public sessions are £15 an hour, and customers can choose to alternate their time between the sauna and the sea.

Becky encouraged anyone thinking of going to a sauna or wild swimming for the first time to ‘just go for it’.

She said: “Give it a go.

“It’s a wonderful experience and you’ll come away from it feeling amazing and wanting to get that feeling again.”

Becky added that the support from the community has been ‘so positive’ and many customers who come to the sauna for the first time become regulars.

“People are just loving having a space that they can enjoy together,” Becky added.

“Getting those natural rush and endorphins from going in the deep heat to the sea.

“You hear people giggling and rushing into the sea in all weathers.

“It’s lovely to work at because everyone’s so happy and excited about the experience and buzzing afterwards.”

Sauna at the Kings is hit with locals

Becky’s partner Andrew owns the nearby coffee shop Coffee at the Kings, which helped her decide where to open her business.

She said: “His business has brought such a lovely energy and vibe down at the beach.

“I wanted to create a business that would do the same and enhance people’s lives while they’re living here.”