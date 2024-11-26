Why an Aberdeenshire teacher quit her job to open a beachfront sauna in Cullen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Moray

Why an Aberdeenshire teacher quit her job to open a beachfront sauna in Cullen

Sauna at the Kings has quickly become a staple Cullen business.

Becky Gorrara owns Sauna at the Kings. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Becky Gorrara owns Sauna at the Kings. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

An Aberdeenshire primary teacher has told how she quit her job to open a beachfront sauna in Cullen.

Becky Gorrara, 42, was inspired to open Sauna at the Kings in July after enjoying a cold dip at Cullen beach with a friend.

The wood-fired barrel sauna offers stunning panoramic views for up to eight people and is described as “the perfect way to relax after enjoying wild swimming, surfing, paddle boarding or simply chilling out.”

Becky Gorrara is welcoming people to try out Sauna at the Kings. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mum-of-two Becky, who grew up in Norway before moving to Aberdeenshire and latterly Moray, told The Press and Journal: “It was about six degrees and we thought; wouldn’t a sauna just be amazing?

“I was on a career break raising my two young children so I thought, well, I really like this idea.

“I went back to work as a primary school teacher in Aberdeenshire but realised I really wanted to pursue the sauna.

“So, last Christmas I handed in my notice and then opened Sauna at the Kings in July.”

Sauna at the Kings has great views of Cullen beach. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Guests are greeted by a member of the sauna team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Public sessions are £15 an hour, and customers can choose to alternate their time between the sauna and the sea.

Becky encouraged anyone thinking of going to a sauna or wild swimming for the first time to ‘just go for it’.

She said: “Give it a go.

“It’s a wonderful experience and you’ll come away from it feeling amazing and wanting to get that feeling again.”

Hundreds of locals and tourists have tried the sauna. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Becky added that the support from the community has been ‘so positive’ and many customers who come to the sauna for the first time become regulars.

“People are just loving having a space that they can enjoy together,” Becky added.

“Getting those natural rush and endorphins from going in the deep heat to the sea.

“You hear people giggling and rushing into the sea in all weathers.

“It’s lovely to work at because everyone’s so happy and excited about the experience and buzzing afterwards.”

Sauna at the Kings is hit with locals

Becky’s partner Andrew owns the nearby coffee shop Coffee at the Kings, which helped her decide where to open her business.

She said: “His business has brought such a lovely energy and vibe down at the beach.

“I wanted to create a business that would do the same and enhance people’s lives while they’re living here.”

Conversation