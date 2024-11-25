Aberdeen University winter graduations: Full list of students graduating this week

Countless students from Aberdeen University will be in a celebratory mood this week as winter graduations take place.

Three days’ worth of ceremonies will be held at Elphinstone Hall at the university’s Old Aberdeen campus.

Graduations, which take place in the summer and November, are a highlight of the university’s calendar and will be on until Wednesday.

Awards for a number of degrees will take place in both postgraduate and undergraduate subjects, including accounting and finance, education, public health and engineering.

A full list of today’s graduates can be found below: