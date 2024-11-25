A90 at Craibstone closed after accident

The A90 southbound at the Craibstone junction has been closed following an accident.

Police have confirmed that one car was involved in the crash, and the road remains shut while the vehicle is recovered.

Motorists are being asked to find a different route.

Traffic going northbound remains unaffected.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call to the junction just after 3pm, but are no longer on scene.

Police Scotland said in a social media statement: “The A90 is currently closed southbound, between Craibstone and Westhill, following a report of a one-vehicle crash around 3pm.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route.

“We’d like to thank you for your patience as vehicle recovery is arranged.”

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road closure earlier today.

“The A90 Southbound at Craibstone is closed due to a road traffic incident,” a statement reads.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.”

