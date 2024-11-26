Internationally-acclaimed Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ coming to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Internationally-acclaimed Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ coming to Aberdeen

Beyond Van Gogh - which brings the work of the iconic artist to life - will have a month-long residency at P&J Live.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Man in immersive exhibition looks at the sunflower painting
Beyond Van Gogh immersive experience will come to the P&J Live in 2025. Image: Andy Teebay

An internationally-acclaimed “immersive exhibition” that brings Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life is coming to Aberdeen.

Beyond Van Gogh – which has been seen by more than five million people across the USA, Canada, and South America – will be showcased at the P&J Live arena next summer.

This follows its Scottish debut at Glasgow’s SEC last summer, where 50,000 visitors experienced the exhibit.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with state-of-the-art technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack.

Beyond Van Gogh will be in Aberdeen for nearly a month. Image: Peter Freeth

The exhibition tells the story of the Dutch artist, allowing visitors to wander through iconic works such as The Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Terrace of a Café at Night, as they come to life around them.

Aberdeen will be the fourth UK city to host the show, following successful runs in Liverpool and Birmingham.

Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive experience comes to Aberdeen

Beyond Van Gogh has been described by previous visitors as “hauntingly emotional” and “thought provoking”.

The experience is described as taking people on a magic journey through the painter’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words.

Beginning in the ‘Introduction Hall’, visitors first connect with the artist through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo.

You then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are “freed from their frames” to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the detail of his work.

The show was visited by millions in America. Image: Graham Smillie

Attendees are “enveloped” in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Anna Parry, UK business development at Annerin Productions, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re finally able to announce that Beyond Van Gogh is coming to Aberdeen for summer 2025.

Beyond Van Gogh will come to the P&J Live in July 2025. Image: Graham Smillie

“We had an amazing response from visitors when we held the Scottish premiere in Glasgow earlier this year, and we decided to almost double its run as a result.

“It’s evident there’s a real passion and demand in Scotland for great art and exciting experiences.

“We’re incredibly excited to be the first to bring an experience of this kind to Northern Scotland.

“We know everyone who comes to immerse themselves in Van Gogh’s incredible world at P&J Live will have a memorable visit.

“The event complex is an absolutely fantastic space to showcase Beyond Van Gogh, and we’ve already enjoyed so much support and enthusiasm from the wonderful P&J Live team.”

Beyond Van Gogh Aberdeen: All you need to know about tickets and dates

Beyond Van Gogh will be at P&J Live for just under a month, running from July 12 to August 10, 2025.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, November 28 at 9am for those signed up to the Beyond Van Gogh UK website www.beyondvangogh.co.uk.

Anyone who signs up for pre-sale will receive a 10% discount.

Tickets go on sale this week. Image: Paquin Entertainment Group
The show has been described as “thought-provoking”. Image: David Munn

Meanwhile, tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 29 at 9am.

They can be booked via www.pandjlive.com and www.beyondvangogh.co.uk

The immersive exhibition will run from 10am-7pm Monday to Friday and Sunday and from 9am to 7pm on Saturdays.

Individual adult tickets start from £27.06 and family tickets (two adults and two children) start from £71.28.

Children under three go free.

 

Conversation