Internationally-acclaimed Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ coming to Aberdeen

An internationally-acclaimed “immersive exhibition” that brings Van Gogh’s masterpieces to life is coming to Aberdeen.

Beyond Van Gogh – which has been seen by more than five million people across the USA, Canada, and South America – will be showcased at the P&J Live arena next summer.

This follows its Scottish debut at Glasgow’s SEC last summer, where 50,000 visitors experienced the exhibit.

Produced by Annerin Productions and Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with state-of-the-art technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack.

The exhibition tells the story of the Dutch artist, allowing visitors to wander through iconic works such as The Starry Night, Sunflowers, and Terrace of a Café at Night, as they come to life around them.

Aberdeen will be the fourth UK city to host the show, following successful runs in Liverpool and Birmingham.

Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive experience comes to Aberdeen

Beyond Van Gogh has been described by previous visitors as “hauntingly emotional” and “thought provoking”.

The experience is described as taking people on a magic journey through the painter’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words.

Beginning in the ‘Introduction Hall’, visitors first connect with the artist through personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo.

You then move into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are “freed from their frames” to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the detail of his work.

Attendees are “enveloped” in colourful flowers, cafés and stunning landscapes, shifting and swirling across the projection-swathed walls and floor.

Anna Parry, UK business development at Annerin Productions, said: “I’m thrilled that we’re finally able to announce that Beyond Van Gogh is coming to Aberdeen for summer 2025.

“We had an amazing response from visitors when we held the Scottish premiere in Glasgow earlier this year, and we decided to almost double its run as a result.

“It’s evident there’s a real passion and demand in Scotland for great art and exciting experiences.

“We’re incredibly excited to be the first to bring an experience of this kind to Northern Scotland.

“We know everyone who comes to immerse themselves in Van Gogh’s incredible world at P&J Live will have a memorable visit.

“The event complex is an absolutely fantastic space to showcase Beyond Van Gogh, and we’ve already enjoyed so much support and enthusiasm from the wonderful P&J Live team.”

Beyond Van Gogh Aberdeen: All you need to know about tickets and dates

Beyond Van Gogh will be at P&J Live for just under a month, running from July 12 to August 10, 2025.

Tickets go on pre-sale on Thursday, November 28 at 9am for those signed up to the Beyond Van Gogh UK website www.beyondvangogh.co.uk.

Anyone who signs up for pre-sale will receive a 10% discount.

Meanwhile, tickets go on general sale on Friday, November 29 at 9am.

They can be booked via www.pandjlive.com and www.beyondvangogh.co.uk

The immersive exhibition will run from 10am-7pm Monday to Friday and Sunday and from 9am to 7pm on Saturdays.

Individual adult tickets start from £27.06 and family tickets (two adults and two children) start from £71.28.

Children under three go free.