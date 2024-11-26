Fraserburgh auto parts shop to close after 23 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraserburgh auto parts shop to close after 23 years

The owner announced the closure with a 'heavy heart' on social media.

By Michelle Henderson
Blue van and cars sit outside and down the side of Motor Parts in Fraserburgh.
Motor Parts in Fraserburgh will close for good on Hogmanay. Image: Google Maps.

An auto parts shop in Fraserburgh is set to close after 23 years in business.

Motor Parts, on Barrasgate Road, will cease trading on Hogmanay after low footfall and the Covid pandemic.

Owner Nathan Matthew shared the news on Facebook, writing: “It’s with a heavy heart we have come to the unfortunate decision to close the shop.

“It’s been a struggle these last few years with Covid and less footfall this last year and a half.

“Our last day will be the 31st December – we would like to thank everyone that has used us for the last 23 years.

“So if you need anything in this last month or so please come in and we look forward to seeing you before we close.

“We won’t be selling any vouchers as we normally do and if you have any vouchers/credit notes to use please use them before we close.”

‘The Broch will be lost with you’

Customers flocked to social media to share their disappointment at the closure of the Fraserburgh shop.

George McBey wrote: “Sorry to hear this. Anytime I need any parts you’ve always been helpful. Wish you all the best in the future lads.”

Hannah Fittall said: “Sorry to be reading this. I’ve been coming to you guys ever since I passed my test 11 years ago, even after moving away to Banff.

“You’re my port of call, you’re always so helpful – you’ll be a sare miss.”

Wendy Bond added: “Aw sorry to read this. You’ll be a great miss in this town, best shop in town too.

“Always ready to help with service and advice. Best of luck to you all in the future.”

