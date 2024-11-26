Fraserburgh auto parts shop to close after 23 years

An auto parts shop in Fraserburgh is set to close after 23 years in business.

Motor Parts, on Barrasgate Road, will cease trading on Hogmanay after low footfall and the Covid pandemic.

Owner Nathan Matthew shared the news on Facebook, writing: “It’s with a heavy heart we have come to the unfortunate decision to close the shop.

“It’s been a struggle these last few years with Covid and less footfall this last year and a half.

“Our last day will be the 31st December – we would like to thank everyone that has used us for the last 23 years.

“So if you need anything in this last month or so please come in and we look forward to seeing you before we close.

“We won’t be selling any vouchers as we normally do and if you have any vouchers/credit notes to use please use them before we close.”

‘The Broch will be lost with you’

Customers flocked to social media to share their disappointment at the closure of the Fraserburgh shop.

George McBey wrote: “Sorry to hear this. Anytime I need any parts you’ve always been helpful. Wish you all the best in the future lads.”

Hannah Fittall said: “Sorry to be reading this. I’ve been coming to you guys ever since I passed my test 11 years ago, even after moving away to Banff.

“You’re my port of call, you’re always so helpful – you’ll be a sare miss.”

Wendy Bond added: “Aw sorry to read this. You’ll be a great miss in this town, best shop in town too.

“Always ready to help with service and advice. Best of luck to you all in the future.”