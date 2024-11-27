Ellon care home left residents at risk of ‘unnecessary pain and discomfort’, say inspectors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ellon care home left residents at risk of ‘unnecessary pain and discomfort’, say inspectors

Care inspectors reported an increase in infections, falls, and instances of weight loss at Auchtercrag Care Home.

By Ross Hempseed
Auchtercrag Care Home in Ellon. Image: Google Maps.
An Ellon care home has been criticised by the Care Inspectorate for leaving residents in “unnecessary pain and discomfort”.

Auchtercrag Care Home on Commercial Road provides care for older people, some with mental health problems.

Inspectors found several failings during a visit last month, rating the home ‘weak’ for supporting people’s well-being, leadership and the staff team.

It follows a visit in May this year, where the home was ordered to improve in five areas.

Two of these were met outwith the timescale required. The deadline for one requirement, relating to sufficient staffing levels, has been extended to December 13 2024.

The deadline for the final two has been extended to January 17 2025.

A spokesperson for operator Meallmore said the home is “working hard to ensure that sustainable changes which have already begun are embedded in the service.”

‘Significant weaknesses’ in supporting people’s wellbeing

Observations included the lack of attention to oral hygiene, hair care and chaotic meal times in one unit.

Serious concerns were raised by inspectors about the lack of essential medications for residents.

The report stated: “Many medications were out of stock, and this meant that many people did not have their medications administered to help keep them well.

“For example, some people required essential medications to help minimise the effects of chronic health conditions and because these were not readily available, this increased the risk of a deterioration in their health and wellbeing.

Increased risk of ‘unnecessary pain and discomfort’ at Ellon care home

“Some pain-relieving medications were out-of-stock and this increased the risk of some people being in unnecessary pain and discomfort.

“Medications prescribed to help support regular bowel habits were not always administered.

“This increased the risk of constipation, and this impacted on people’s health and wellbeing.”

Inspectors urged the home to take immediate action to remedy this.

Increasing number of infections, falls and people losing weight at Auchtercrag Care Home

“In the previous three months, there had been a worsening clinical picture in the home.

“The number of infections, the number of falls and the numbers of people losing weight had all increased.”

Inspectors said there was a failure on the home’s behalf to act on the “worsening picture”.

Cleaning staff in one unit repeatedly left a cupboard open so cleaning products inside could be accessed by residents with dementia.

Families and relatives said there was good communication with the home, and they were confident in the service’s ability.

Staff were “friendly and approachable”, however, inspectors noted staff appeared distracted or lacked engagement.

At times, there was “insufficient” staffing and due to shortages of people on duty, inspectors said it “contributed to a few people falling”.

Auchtercrag ‘disappointed’ and say safety is priority

A spokesperson for Auchtercrag House said: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority, so we are disappointed that some aspects of care delivery have not been to our expectations.

“We acknowledge a period of change in the service where several factors, including personnel and systems changes, resulted in some medication stock issues.

“While this did cause an increased risk, we have liaised with relevant family members and health professionals and resolved these issues with no identified detrimental effects to residents.

“We are working hard to ensure that sustainable changes which have already begun are embedded in the service.

“We have immediately implemented an action plan overseen by our support team and are working alongside the Health and Social Care Partnership, local multi-disciplinary partners and our existing team to make sure the areas of concern are addressed and improved as soon as possible.

“We have had regular and transparent contact with residents, staff and families to reassure them that our colleagues remain focused on ensuring everyone at Auchtercrag receives the highest standards of personalised, quality care and support.”

