Huntly shop recognised as one of the UK’s favourite local businesses

A store in Huntly has gained national recognition, securing a spot as one of the UK’s favourite local businesses.

Ethical Gift Shop & Refillery earned an impressive fourth place in the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition, organised by Miconex, after receiving votes from loyal customers.

Aberdeen furniture store Annie Mo’s claimed the top position, marking a strong showing for the north-east with two businesses in the top four.

Over 4,000 votes were cast for more than 1,000 businesses across various sectors, including retail and hospitality.

The store is known for its eco-conscious offerings, featuring handmade goods from local artisans and a selection of locally sourced produce.

A standout attraction is its popular food and toiletry refillery, which has drawn a loyal customer base.

Husband and wife team Ellie and Martyn Turner founded their Duke Street shop 17 years ago.

Ellie said: “It’s a real win for all of us independent retailers out there. As Huntly is the smallest town of all the finalists, to be placed fourth is just fantastic.

“Our customers have been asking for weeks how we did. We were just delighted that our customers nominated us in the first place – fourth place is a massive achievement, and it’s all down to them.”

“We’d like to say a humongous thank you to everyone who voted for us. The support that our customers give us is amazing and that’s what has kept a little indie business like ours in operation for over 17 years.

“Our customers tell us all the time that we’re their favourite shop and that’s good enough for us.”

Suzanne Rhind, Aberdeenshire Council’s Strategic Town Centres Executive, said: “We’re very proud of Ellie and Martyn for their accolade as one of the UK’s Favourite Local Businesses, flying the flag for independent retailers across Aberdeenshire.

“The Ethical Gift Shop & Refillery brings something unique and special to Aberdeenshire.”

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex said: “It is fantastic to see an Aberdeenshire independent retailer being celebrated as one of the UK’s Favourite Local Businesses, demonstrating how valued our local businesses are in our Scottish towns.”