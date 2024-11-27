Huntly shop recognised as one of the UK’s favourite local businesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Huntly shop recognised as one of the UK’s favourite local businesses

Ellie and Martyn Turner founded the Ethical Gift Shop & Refillery 17 years ago.

By Jamie Sinclair
Store owners Ellie and Martyn Turner. Image: Ethical Gift Shop & Refillery.
Store owners Ellie and Martyn Turner. Image: Ethical Gift Shop & Refillery.

A store in Huntly has gained national recognition, securing a spot as one of the UK’s favourite local businesses.

Ethical Gift Shop & Refillery earned an impressive fourth place in the UK’s Favourite Local Business competition, organised by Miconex, after receiving votes from loyal customers.

Aberdeen furniture store Annie Mo’s claimed the top position, marking a strong showing for the north-east with two businesses in the top four.

Over 4,000 votes were cast for more than 1,000 businesses across various sectors, including retail and hospitality.

The store is known for its eco-conscious offerings, featuring handmade goods from local artisans and a selection of locally sourced produce.

A standout attraction is its popular food and toiletry refillery, which has drawn a loyal customer base.

The popular refillery. Image: Facebook.

Huntly’s Ethical gift shop named as one of the UK’s favourites

Husband and wife team Ellie and Martyn Turner founded their Duke Street shop 17 years ago.

Ellie said: “It’s a real win for all of us independent retailers out there. As Huntly is the smallest town of all the finalists, to be placed fourth is just fantastic.

“Our customers have been asking for weeks how we did. We were just delighted that our customers nominated us in the first place – fourth place is a massive achievement, and it’s all down to them.”

“We’d like to say a humongous thank you to everyone who voted for us. The support that our customers give us is amazing and that’s what has kept a little indie business like ours in operation for over 17 years.

“Our customers tell us all the time that we’re their favourite shop and that’s good enough for us.”

The store has a focus on eco-friendly produce. Image: Facebook.

Huntly Ethical shop is ‘flying the flag for independent retailers’

Suzanne Rhind, Aberdeenshire Council’s Strategic Town Centres Executive, said: “We’re very proud of Ellie and Martyn for their accolade as one of the UK’s Favourite Local Businesses, flying the flag for independent retailers across Aberdeenshire.

“The Ethical Gift Shop & Refillery brings something unique and special to Aberdeenshire.”

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex said: “It is fantastic to see an Aberdeenshire independent retailer being celebrated as one of the UK’s Favourite Local Businesses, demonstrating how valued our local businesses are in our Scottish towns.”

Conversation