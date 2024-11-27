Harlaw Academy: ‘Weak’ head teacher blasted as ‘few improvements’ made at school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Harlaw Academy: ‘Weak’ head teacher blasted as ‘few improvements’ made at school

Inspectors said "very few improvements" have been made at Harlaw Academy in Aberdeen - nearly five years after their first damning report into the school.

"Very few improvements" were made at Harlaw Academy under headteacher Ross McLaren's "weak" leadership. Image: Kami Thomson
"Very few improvements" were made at Harlaw Academy under headteacher Ross McLaren's "weak" leadership. Image: Kami Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

Inspectors have laid into the deposed head teacher of Harlaw Academy for his “significant weaknesses” as the Aberdeen secondary continues to languish.

Ross McLaren is no longer in charge at the city school after being replaced in June.

And that followed the latest visit by school inspectors who saw “very few improvements” at Harlaw Academy in the prior six months.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Education first raised concerns about the “weak” schooling there after a visit in 2019.

The shock report prompted the retirement of Mr McLaren’s predecessor David Innes.

In March 2020, during his second week in the job, Mr McLaren told councillors he was enjoying the challenge of meeting the watchdog’s targets and plan to do so would be “forthcoming”.

But now a lack of progress in communicating how he and staff would turn things around has led to his replacement too.

Inspectors damning of ex-Harlaw Academy head teacher

In a letter sent to parents last week, HM Inspector Guch Dhillion said the school had made “insufficient progress” since the 2019 visit.

And Mr McLaren’s November report card only got worse from there.

Harlaw Academy has a new acting headteacher after Mr McLaren's departure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Harlaw Academy has a new acting headteacher after Mr McLaren’s departure. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It’s one almost uniquely damning on an Aberdeen head teacher, with Town House insiders telling us they’ve not seen anything like this before.

Staff dissatisfaction was rife in June, as they remained “unclear” and “not fully involved” in discussion on how to improve Harlaw Academy.

Mr Dhillon wrote: “Communication, particularly from the head teacher, requires significant improvement.

“This is having an adverse impact on a number of areas across the school, including staff morale.

“The local authority needs to take prompt and urgent action to address the significant weaknesses in the leadership of the head teacher.”

Council chiefs expose problems with Harlaw Academy’s former head teacher

And it appears that schools bosses at Aberdeen City Council acted quickly to do that.

Yesterday, Mr McLaren’s bosses – who were very involved in his work to bring in the improvements – also piled the blame for the schools continued struggles on him.

Both families and communities executive director Eleanor Sheppard and education chief Shona Milne criticised the former head publicly.

Director of education, Eleanor Sheppard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“It’s been a frustration, if I am being really, really honest,” Mrs Sheppard admitted.

“We can have the most intensive supports being made available from the local authority but actually what the research would tell us is, although that can help, the thing that can make the difference is the leadership and community at school level.”

Ms Milne aired her own “frustration” and hinted that Mr McLaren had not been truthful about how things were going.

She told councillors: “Recommendations were made. Officers were going in regularly to check on improvements and progress and were being reassured.

“And then, when they dug deeper into the evidence that was there, they were seeing that things had not moved forward.”

While some progress had been made in the months after Mr McLaren took the helm, Ms Milne said it soon “tailed off”.

She added: “Communication was a particular difficulty and although the head teacher was given support by officers as to how to improve that.

“Those actions were not taken forward in the way we would have expected them to be.”

Staff unhappiness as ‘faith’ in Harlaw Academy improvement plan falters

The extent of the staff morale problem only became “very apparent” just before the visit of school inspectors in June.

“They put their faith in the school and that the small improvements that had happened would continue. However… they didn’t,” the education chief said.

Aberdeen City Council chief education officer Shona Milne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Aberdeen City Council chief education officer Shona Milne. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Council quality improvement officials had been in weekly contact with Mr McLaren and visited Harlaw Academy every fortnight from the start of the year.

As the inspectors’ visit grew closer, the trips – by officials including Ms Milne – became weekly, while the head teacher was also hauled into Marischal College for additional time with the bosses.

The shock state of one of Aberdeen’s oldest schools – which is to be improved in an £8.6 million project next summer – drew fierce scrutiny from councillors.

“Why did we not notice, despite the intensive support?” Labour’s Kate Blake asked.

Did Covid put Harlaw Academy head Ross McLaren on a losing start?

Harlaw’s continued troubles come soon after a damning report into Northfield Academy – though the council is now hailing work done there to turn things around.

But Mrs Sheppard presented councillors with a working theory – after both schools welcomed new head teachers in early 2020.

“I think if head teachers were appointed just prior to the Covid pandemic it was very, very difficult to get themselves established.

“We have two examples of that inability to make face-to-face connections with staff and the schools’ community. I think we’re seeing some of the impact of that.

“To me, there’s a common factor here, which is quite interesting, and we continue to think about lessons learned after every inspection to improve our quality improvement framework.”

New head teacher: ‘Parents weren’t getting the transparency they get from me’

The man who took on the acting head teacher job in June, Stuart Craig, claims he’s been quick to change things at the Albyn Place school.

A former depute head at Cults and Hazlehead academies, he was parachuted into Harlaw from the council’s central schools improvement team.

He too gave the impression that Mr McLaren was too tight-lipped.

Stuart Craig (centre) said parents were getting far more transparency from him than his predecessor. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Stuart Craig (centre) said parents were getting far more transparency from him than his predecessor. Image: Aberdeen City Council

The acting head said: “The parent council has been really supportive of me in the role.

“I met them initially at an all-staff meeting at the end of June, and since then we have had three further meetings with the parent council and wider parent body to advise them of where the school is at and the progress that had not been made against the HM Inspector’s measures.

“Without being present at previous parent council meetings, but certainly from talking in detail with the chairwoman, there wasn’t that transparency that they are getting from me.

“We’ve a staff body there who are not particularly happy coming to their work.

“And that’s something we have significantly uplifted since June. Certainly, the feedback I’m getting on a daily basis from the young people and the staff is that they’re much happier coming into their work so that’s much more likely to lead to significant improvement.

“Certainly, I’m delighted to be involved in such a proud, historical school, where education has been taking place for more than 100 years.

“And I’m really striving to make sure it’s a school the staff feel proud and happy to work in and young people feel proud to attend and strive to achieve the best they can within the classroom.”

Conversation