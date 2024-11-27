Late-night opening, major conferences: What would make Inverness a year-round hotspot?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Late-night opening, major conferences: What would make Inverness a year-round hotspot?

There are still visitors around well into November - but what's the key to making them keep coming?

Inverness is busy with tourists in the summer but what happens when they leave? Image Sandy McCook?DC Thomson
By John Ross

Inverness in the summer is a hive of activity with the streets, shops and food and drink outlets packed with tourists.

But what happens in winter? As the city moves more from the international to domestic and local markets, is it becoming more of a year-round destination?

Or is it, as one leading hotelier suggests, a time of “damage limitation”?

And could targeting business visitors be a way of extending the season?

Although quieter now, there are still many tourists well into November.

More holidaymakers about

Jo de Sylva, who runs MacGregor’s Bar and Bogbain Farm with husband Bruce MacGregor, said: “Previously the end of October was like a cliff edge, but it’s not happened this year.

“It’s quieter, but there are certainly still a lot of holidaymakers about.

Inverness is busy in the summer with cruise visitors. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

“We’re definitely seeing an upturn in visitors coming to Inverness in the shoulder months as opposed to being only a summer destination.”

Scott Murray, CEO of Cru Holdings which runs a number of hospitality busineses in Inverness, said there is a “definite shift” in terms of trade.

“It’s not super busy year-round, however the busy season is longer, and the low season isn’t quite as low.

More joined up thinking needed on tourism

“More operators are offering a more value-led proposition during the down time which appeals more to the local and regular market.

“Tourism during these periods has definitely increased too. So, while it’s not nearly as busy as summer, it’s better than we experienced pre-pandemic.”

Mr Murray wants more joined-up marketing to promote the city as a year-round destination.

“If hotels, restaurants, activities, accommodation, tourist boards, airlines etc all got around the table, a real in-bound tourism strategy could be devised which could benefit not just Inverness, but the wider Highland economic area.”

Jo de Sylva

Rob Steadman, who runs the Walrus and Corkscrew wine bar, agrees the tourist season has grown longer.

“This year long-haul visitors started appearing in February and were still here in November.”

He said the KLM Amsterdam-Inverness flights help, while there are also a lot of long weekend break visitors from the likes of London and Bristol.

We should learn from other cultures

“What can we do to help? Look and learn from other cultures’ eating and drinking habits. Not everyone wants to have dinner at 6pm”, he said.

Two of the city’s main shopping areas have moved to improve services outside the summer season.

Since the refurbishment of its food hall 2022, the Victorian Market has seen visits soar to 10,000 a day in the summer.

That figure has dropped to over 34,000 a week – about 5,000 a day – in November.

However that is still a massive increase on the 6,500 a week before the upgrade.

Rob Steadman says we can learn from other cultures. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Record number of visitors in summer

But while Inverness saw record numbers of visitors coming from coaches and cruise ships in the summer, fewer people were staying in hotels.

Numbers booking into city hotels dropped by more than 9,500 in the last year.

It is feared further reductions could come as a result of the planned visitor levy which would increase room prices.

People gather to eat and shop in the market's food hall.
Although quieter than the summer, the Victorian Market is still busy later inthe year. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

Tony Story, CEO of the Kingsmills Hotel group and co-chair of Visit Inverness Loch Ness, said November has seen an 11% rise on last year’s revenue.

However, the average room rate is less than £70 which, he says, will leave many businesses losing money.

‘Most people lose money in winter’

He added: Most people lose money in winter. It’s damage limitation you get into in the winter.”

Tony Story wants the city to capitalise on business tourists . Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mr Story says the refurbished Inverness Castle opening in 2025, along with upgrades to the Bught Stadium and Northern Meeting Park, offers an opportunity to increase visits.

He also wants to see major events and conference brought to the city, including from the growing green energy sector.

“We pretty much rely on leisure tourists, whereas business tourists over the next decade could grow with the green freeport developing.

“A major conference outwith the peak season could be a real gamechanger.”

