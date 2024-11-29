Why are mysterious pink posters plastered around Aberdeen city centre?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Why are mysterious pink posters plastered around Aberdeen city centre?

The flyers have appeared on bus stops, on walls and on sign posts around Aberdeen.

By Ross Hempseed
Mysterious posters appearing in and around Aberdeen city centre.
Posters have started appearing in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Distinctive pink posters with a mysterious QR code have been plastered across Aberdeen city centre…but what are they for?

The flyers have been spotted on lamposts and bus stops on Union Street and Broad Street.

They read: “Tinashe (TY), I know what you and Daniels (DD), did.

Posters up near the Christmas Village. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson
On the wall at Miller and Carter Steakhouse. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

“Don’t lie here’s the proof, I told you I’lld tell everyone.

“Everyone is going to know your true colours. I hate you.”

At first, the text appears to allude to something nefarious, with the QR code alluding to proof of Tinashe’s wrongdoing.

However, it takes you to a Spotify link to a song, Rubi Rose, by Tinashe YCM.

Not to be confused with American singer Tinashe, Tinashe YCM appears to be a Glasgow-based rapper.

The song was released on November 22, and the posters are believed to be part of the song’s promotion across Scotland.

Tinashe YCM has been asked for comment.

Do you know who is behind the pink posters? Email us at livenews@ajl.co.uk.

