Why are mysterious pink posters plastered around Aberdeen city centre?

Distinctive pink posters with a mysterious QR code have been plastered across Aberdeen city centre…but what are they for?

The flyers have been spotted on lamposts and bus stops on Union Street and Broad Street.

They read: “Tinashe (TY), I know what you and Daniels (DD), did.

“Don’t lie here’s the proof, I told you I’lld tell everyone.

“Everyone is going to know your true colours. I hate you.”

At first, the text appears to allude to something nefarious, with the QR code alluding to proof of Tinashe’s wrongdoing.

However, it takes you to a Spotify link to a song, Rubi Rose, by Tinashe YCM.

Not to be confused with American singer Tinashe, Tinashe YCM appears to be a Glasgow-based rapper.

The song was released on November 22, and the posters are believed to be part of the song’s promotion across Scotland.

Tinashe YCM has been asked for comment.

