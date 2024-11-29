Aberdeen FC Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin injury update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin Scotland international right-back Devlin was forced off after receiving treatment in the 82nd minute of the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. By Sean Wallace November 29 2024, 3:56 pm November 29 2024, 3:56 pm Share Aberdeen defender Nicky Devlin injury update delivered by boss Jimmy Thelin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/6639985/aberdeen-defender-nicky-devlin-injury-update-delivered-by-boss-jimmy-thelin/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin goes down with an injury during the 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS. Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed defender Nicky Devlin will be in the squad to face Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday. There were fears the Scotland international right-back could be ruled out after being forced off in the 3-3 draw at Hibs on Tuesday. Devlin went down at Easter Road when trying to make a clearance in the 82nd minute and required treatment. The 31-year-old was then substituted off and replaced with Jack Milne. Right-back Devlin has been an ever-present this season under Thelin, starting all 20 games. Devlin is one of only three Reds players to have started every game this season with the others Jack MacKenzie and Gavin Molloy. Aberdeen’s Nicky Devlin leaves the field with an injury during the 3-3 Premiership draw with Hibs at Easter Road. Image: SNS Asked if Devlin would be fit to face Hearts, boss Thelin said: “We’re going to travel 21 players tomorrow down and ready for the game on Sunday. “It’s still only Pape (Gueye) who will be not available. “So everybody’s ready.”
