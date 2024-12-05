Royal thanks for Mearns Academy’s Helen Reid for being Laurencekirk local hero

When Helen Reid started planting the first hanging baskets in Laurencekirk over 20 years ago, she thought it would be a good thing for the village.

When she began to raise funds each year for the Christmas lights, she hoped it would lift people’s spirits.

As she poured coffee and tea every Thursday for a village coffee morning, Helen wanted to create a sense of community and raise money for any needed cause.

She definitely did not think she would be shaking hands with the King years later because of it.

But after Laurencekirk had benefitted from Helen’s hard work and handiwork for more than two decades, it was decided she deserved to be recognised.

So when MSPs were asked to nominate a ‘local hero’ from their region in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament, MSP Tess White put forward Helen.

The Mearns Academy invigilator was invited down to the parliament building in Edinburgh to enjoy a ceremony, tour and honouring of her work with a handshake from King Charles thrown in.

Helen Reid, Laurencekirk: ‘If anyone needs help, we’ll be there’

Despite the memorable occasion, it is clear Helen is unconvinced about her recent title of local hero.

Making sure to stress that a lot of work is done alongside her by friend Anne Bruce, and downplaying her own role, she said: “If anybody needs help, we’ll be there to help them.

“If we’re not involved we always attend all the functions. We try and do as much as we can for the village.

“The best thing you can do is keep going and doing things. It keeps me fit and as healthy as I can be.

“It takes somebody to organize things and you delegate after that.

“I don’t do it all by myself and I am very fortunate I have two sons in the village and they’ve had to follow in my footsteps as well.”

Nearly 25 years of planting bright blooms in Laurencekirk

The mum-of-three moved to Laurencekirk 53 years ago from Auchenblae with her husband Alastair.

Over the years, the couple enjoyed helping their community so when the idea of the hanging baskets was broached in celebration of the millennium, Helen didn’t hesitate to get her hands dirty.

As well as organising fundraisers, during summer Helen and Anne make their way down to Douglas F Mitchell’s yard and fill all the baskets and tubs in Laurencekirk with beautiful blooms.

“It’s a lot of work, but I certainly enjoy it and I love hearing the comments,” she said.

“We have 40 baskets that adorn the streets of Laurencekirk.

“They’ve just gone from strength to strength. I think it just lifts everybody’s spirits.”

Sadly, Alastair died seven years ago which Helen said was a “big wrench” in their lives.

“But you keep going,” the 76-year-old said. “It keeps me sane.

“We love our village. We know the council is so strapped for cash nowadays so anything we can do to help improve our village… I think it’s good to do that.

“If you motivate yourself you hopefully motivate other people to help you out.”

Helen’s nerves on meeting her royal Aberdeenshire ‘neighbour’

When asked about her trip to Edinburgh, the Dons supporter said she took her friend Anne with her and they had a wonderful day.

Helen was one of around 60 nominated local heroes from all over Scotland who were there for the ceremony and were introduced to the King and Queen.

When she saw King Charles making his way down her side of the room, she said: “I was standing there looking, and I’m thinking… ‘What’s he going to say?’ and ‘Oh god.’

“But he was lovely.

“He asked me what I did within my community so I told him, and because he had obviously read my badge he leaned in a bit and said ‘I’m your neighbour at the moment over in Braemar.’

“We spoke about it because I’d been in Braemar just the fortnight beforehand so that was really very nice.

“It was the most amazing day, I’ll never forget it really.”