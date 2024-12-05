Royal thanks for Mearns Academy’s Helen Reid for being Laurencekirk local hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Royal thanks for Mearns Academy’s Helen Reid for being Laurencekirk local hero

The 76-year-old from Laurencekirk was nominated as a "local hero" in her community for her years of dedication in brightening the Aberdeenshire village in every way.

Helen Reid smiling at the camera for the coffee morning
Helen Reid recently met King Charles after being nominated for her work in Laurencekirk. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

When Helen Reid started planting the first hanging baskets in Laurencekirk over 20 years ago, she thought it would be a good thing for the village.

When she began to raise funds each year for the Christmas lights, she hoped it would lift people’s spirits.

As she poured coffee and tea every Thursday for a village coffee morning, Helen wanted to create a sense of community and raise money for any needed cause.

She definitely did not think she would be shaking hands with the King years later because of it.

Helen Reid with one of the tiered flower arrangements she helps put together.
Helen Reid with one of the tiered flower arrangements she helps put together. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But after Laurencekirk had benefitted from Helen’s hard work and handiwork for more than two decades, it was decided she deserved to be recognised.

So when MSPs were asked to nominate a ‘local hero’ from their region in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament, MSP Tess White put forward Helen.

The Mearns Academy invigilator was invited down to the parliament building in Edinburgh to enjoy a ceremony, tour and honouring of her work with a handshake from King Charles thrown in.

Tess White and Helen Reid at Scottish Parliament
MSP Tess White and Helen Reid (right) at the Scottish Parliament. Images: Helen Reid

Helen Reid, Laurencekirk: ‘If anyone needs help, we’ll be there’

Despite the memorable occasion, it is clear Helen is unconvinced about her recent title of local hero.

Making sure to stress that a lot of work is done alongside her by friend Anne Bruce, and downplaying her own role, she said: “If anybody needs help, we’ll be there to help them.

“If we’re not involved we always attend all the functions. We try and do as much as we can for the village.

Helen Reid and her friend Anne in Laurencekirk.
Helen Reid (right) and her friend Anne Bruce. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The best thing you can do is keep going and doing things. It keeps me fit and as healthy as I can be.

“It takes somebody to organize things and you delegate after that.

“I don’t do it all by myself and I am very fortunate I have two sons in the village and they’ve had to follow in my footsteps as well.”

Nearly 25 years of planting bright blooms in Laurencekirk

The mum-of-three moved to Laurencekirk 53 years ago from Auchenblae with her husband Alastair.

Over the years, the couple enjoyed helping their community so when the idea of the hanging baskets was broached in celebration of the millennium, Helen didn’t hesitate to get her hands dirty.

Helen Reid planting flowers.
Helen and Anne plant all the flowers in Hanging baskets and pots in Laurencekirk.

As well as organising fundraisers, during summer Helen and Anne make their way down to Douglas F Mitchell’s yard and fill all the baskets and tubs in Laurencekirk with beautiful blooms.

“It’s a lot of work, but I certainly enjoy it and I love hearing the comments,” she said.

“We have 40 baskets that adorn the streets of Laurencekirk.

A Laurencekirk hanging basket
One of the hanging baskets in Laurencekirk.

“They’ve just gone from strength to strength. I think it just lifts everybody’s spirits.”

Sadly, Alastair died seven years ago which Helen said was a “big wrench” in their lives.

“But you keep going,” the 76-year-old said. “It keeps me sane.

“We love our village. We know the council is so strapped for cash nowadays so anything we can do to help improve our village… I think it’s good to do that.

“If you motivate yourself you hopefully motivate other people to help you out.”

Helen Reid laughing during a coffee morning in Laurencekirk.
Helen Reid said helping others and the village keeps her going. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Helen’s nerves on meeting her royal Aberdeenshire ‘neighbour’

When asked about her trip to Edinburgh, the Dons supporter said she took her friend Anne with her and they had a wonderful day.

Helen was one of around 60 nominated local heroes from all over Scotland who were there for the ceremony and were introduced to the King and Queen.

When she saw King Charles making his way down her side of the room, she said: “I was standing there looking, and I’m thinking… ‘What’s he going to say?’ and ‘Oh god.’

Helen Reid from Laurencekirk shaking hands with King Charles
The moment Helen and King Charles met. Image: Helen Reid

“But he was lovely.

“He asked me what I did within my community so I told him, and because he had obviously read my badge he leaned in a bit and said ‘I’m your neighbour at the moment over in Braemar.’

“We spoke about it because I’d been in Braemar just the fortnight beforehand so that was really very nice.

“It was the most amazing day, I’ll never forget it really.”

Conversation