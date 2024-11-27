Aberdeen midfielder Jamie McGrath taking no notice of Hearts’ hoodoo

Jamie McGrath insists he is not worried about Aberdeen’s poor record at Tynecastle.

The Dons travel back to Edinburgh on Sunday to face Hearts following their 3-3 draw at Hibernian on Tuesday.

The home of the Jambos has not been a happy hunting ground for Aberdeen who have failed to win on their last 11 league visits to Tynecastle.

The Dons’ last win at Hearts was on May 7, 2015 when Adam Rooney and Anthony O’Connor netted in a 2-1 victory.

McGrath, however, is not concerned about his club’s recent record there.

The Dons midfielder said: “We look forward to it. It’s a really nice stadium and a great place to play football. We have to try not to let this affect us too much.

“I don’t think it’s anything you’d really think about going into any game. It’s a one-off game so I don’t think history or that comes into it for us anyway.

“No doubt it’s a tricky place to go and results in the past have shown that so we’re going to have to be on it.

“We’re really going to have to be on it to come away with points.”

McGrath staying focused on the positives

It has been a tough week for Jimmy Thelin’s side with one point to show from their two away trips to St Mirren and Hibernian.

The dramatic conclusion at Easter Road meant the point gained felt like a defeat after Aberdeen conceded twice in stoppage time to draw 3-3 with the Hibees.

However, McGrath remains focused on the bigger picture.

He said: “We have still had a really good start.

“We know it’s a tricky week with three away games and three tough places to go. We’re not getting worried about that.

“We’re taking it one game at a time. We have to focus on the positives from Hibs. We didn’t get beat after going one behind.

“It’s positive and I’m looking forward to going into Sunday now. We just have to recover well, sleep and eat right, and try to get all the bodies back fit again for Sunday.

“We can obviously be disappointed at drawing with Hibs but we can’t let it drag us out for the next few days leading into it.

“Focus on the positives and try to create positive energy around the place again. I look forward to Sunday.”

‘We can’t let it affect us’

McGrath was involved in the dramatic draw at Easter Road which saw Hibs level the game in injury time at 2-2 only to fall behind to Ester Sokler’s overhead kick before equalising again.

Failing to win the game was a sore one to take for the Dons but the former Wigan Athletic, Dundee United and St Mirren attacker insists his side cannot dwell on the outcome.

He said: “To be honest I thought that was it (when Sokler scored). I thought that was the game up to the clock and there was 30 seconds left. As a collective we just have to defend better.

“I think the front four were probably too high and we knew the ball was coming long.

“As a group we just didn’t defend our box good enough and ultimately you get punished.

“It’s a very harsh lesson to learn but to win games in this league you have to do everything you can for the full 96 minutes.

“To have the three points in your hand and not come away with it is a tough feeling.

“The bottom line is we’re disappointed, but we can’t let it affect us now going into Sunday.”

Midfielder proud of character shown at Easter Road

Tuesday’s game was one McGrath is unlikely to forget in a hurry but the Republic of Ireland international insists the Dons must focus on the positives.

He said: “It was up there alright, the highs and lows. One minute you’re on top of the world and celebrating with the fans and the next you’re obviously at the bottom.

“We know the first half probably wasn’t good enough and I know we had the three points in our hands so it’s going to feel like a defeat.

“But the important thing was we didn’t lose and we have to take the positives and try to stay as positive as we can.

“When you go one behind at Easter Road it’s a tricky place to be and I thought we showed really good character in the second half.

“We created some really good chances, played some really good stuff. We looked a lot more like ourselves and dangerous in transitions.

“To score three goals away from home is encouraging but to not get three points after scoring three goals away from home leaves a sour taste in your mouth.

“We just have to stay positive. We knew it was going to be a tough week. Another tough game now to come so we’re looking forward to it.”