Several Inverness and Aberdeen trains cancelled or delayed

Several Aberdeen and Inverness trains have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to a broken down freight train.

More than 31 ScotRail services have been disrupted by the blockage between Larbert and Stirling.

Affected services include trains on the line between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street, Inverness and Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness and Edinburgh.

The 7.41am and 8.41am services from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street were cancelled.

The 6:38am Inverness to Edinburgh train terminated at Stirling.

At the time of writing, the 8:38am Edinburgh to Inverness will no longer call at Stirling and is running 10 minutes late.

The 5:36am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street train is also expected to be 47 minutes late.

ScotRail customers urged to check journeys amid cancellations and delays

ScotRail is urging commuters to check their website to see if their journey has been impacted.

In a post on X, the rail operator wrote: “An assisting unit is en route to move the broken down freight train.

“We apologise for the delays this is having to customers in the area.

“Once we have more details on the train being moved, we will let you know.”

An earlier post read: “We have received reports of a broken down freight train, between Larbert and Stirling, which is blocking the line.

“Staff on board are currently trying to fix the issue.

“Services here will be subject to delays, cancellations and alterations at this time.”