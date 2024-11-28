Several Inverness and Aberdeen trains cancelled or delayed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Several Inverness and Aberdeen trains cancelled or delayed

ScotRail have said a freight train is currently blocking the line.

By Ena Saracevic
Several trains have been cancelled. Image: DC Thomson.

Several Aberdeen and Inverness trains have been cancelled or delayed this morning due to a broken down freight train.

More than 31 ScotRail services have been disrupted by the blockage between Larbert and Stirling.

Affected services include trains on the line between Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street, Inverness and Glasgow Queen Street and Inverness and Edinburgh.

The 7.41am and 8.41am services from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street were cancelled.

The 6:38am Inverness to Edinburgh train terminated at Stirling.

At the time of writing, the 8:38am Edinburgh to Inverness will no longer call at Stirling and is running 10 minutes late.

The 5:36am Inverness to Glasgow Queen Street train is also expected to be 47 minutes late.

ScotRail customers urged to check journeys amid cancellations and delays

ScotRail is urging commuters to check their website to see if their journey has been impacted.

In a post on X, the rail operator wrote: “An assisting unit is en route to move the broken down freight train.

“We apologise for the delays this is having to customers in the area.

“Once we have more details on the train being moved, we will let you know.”

An earlier post read: “We have received reports of a broken down freight train, between Larbert and Stirling, which is blocking the line.

“Staff on board are currently trying to fix the issue.

“Services here will be subject to delays, cancellations and alterations at this time.”

