Police probe caravan fire in Aviemore

An investigation has been launched after a caravan fire in Aviemore last night.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in the Grampian Road area at 8.07pm yesterday.

Two crews extinguished the blaze by 8.31pm.

The caravan was not being used and there were no reports of any injuries.

Police Scotland attended to assist the fire service and is appealing for information.

Officers ask public for CCTV footage

Police Scotland inspector Craig Johnstone said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this fire and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact police.

“We are keen to speak with anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the incident, or if anyone has private CCTV or dash-cam footage which could assist, please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3344 of November 27.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.