Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Spectra: Art installations and light projections to return to Aberdeen in 2025

All we know so far about the return of Scotland's 'Festival of Light'.

By Ellie Milne
Spectra installation outside Marischal College
The annual urban light festival will brighten up Aberdeen landmarks once again. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Dark winter nights in the Granite City will be lit up once again when Scotland’s Festival of Light returns in 2025.

Spectra, which has become a family-favourite event over the past decade, will be back for its 11th year from February 6 to 9.

Some of the city’s most iconic locations, including Marischal College and Union Terrace Gardens, will be transformed by vibrant art pieces.

Spectra 2024 at Union Terrace Gardens
Union Terrace Gardens is one of the main locations for Spectra in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Urban artists have travelled from around the world to showcase their bright work in Aberdeen as part of the festival – with even more new talent expected to take part next year.

The city will be taken over by large scale art installations and light projections, as well as a few surprises across locations.

Event has grown over past decade

Spectra, described as a celebration of light, art and creativity, has grown significantly since it first arrived in Aberdeen in 2014.

The four-day event in February of this year attracted more than 100,000 visitors and contributed £2.6 million to the local economy.

Light projections on HMT for Spectra
A light projection show at HMT during Spectra 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

At the time, visitors told The Press and Journal it was great to see something different in the city which encouraged people to get out and about.

For many, Spectra has become a staple event in their calendars which the whole family can enjoy.

One person said: “I think Spectra is one of the best things that happens in Aberdeen every year.”

Heart disco ball
A strike heart display near Marischal Square. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Spectra returning to Aberdeen in 2025

The free annual festival features a whole programme of artworks and events, commissioned and produced by Aberdeen City Council and Live Event Management.

Councillor Martin Greig said: “Since its launch, Spectra has offered magical, artistic experiences in the city centre for many to enjoy at no cost.

“Thousands of visitors of all ages have been moved and thrilled by the amazing, shimmering designs and installations.

Butterfly display
Butterflies take over Aberdeen Art Gallery during Spectra 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“It’s great that this imaginative event returns next February to add some extraordinary sparkle and vitality to brighten up those darker evenings.

“I am pleased that Aberdeen City Council is able to offer Scotland’s largest urban light festival.  The fantastic event brings more folk into the area and helps to create a sense of community that all can share.”

Spectra will return to Aberdeen between Thursday, February 6 and Sunday, February 9 2025.

